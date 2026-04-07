Chiefs Should Analyze These 4 Trade Proposals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – In reality, only a few teams would’ve done the Trent McDuffie deal last month. And Brett Veach knew it.

Since Marcus Peters, the Rams have made a Super Bowl living out of acquiring known veteran commodities for valuable draft capital. Like trading stock futures for tangible luxury mansions, Les Snead loves to fill his roster with known products. And that’s why the Rams offered the Chiefs more than any suitor for Kansas City’s All-Pro cornerback.

Oct 6, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) celebrates after an interception during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

A month later, could the Chiefs entertain similar thoughts and F their own picks for a known commodity? Veach will get countless calls through that critical weekend. Bill Barnwell on Monday entertained a few offers that might come down the Chiefs’ pike.

Chiefs obtain proven edge rusher from Vikings

Details: Kansas City acquires Jonathan Greenard plus No. 18 in the first round and No. 97 in the third. In return, Minnesota gets the Chiefs’ No. 9 pick and defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah.

Oct 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Minnesota Vikings linebacker Jonathan Greenard (58) gets pressure on Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Analysis: Greenard still has two seasons on his four-year, $76 million contract signed in 2024. Combined over his final year in Houston (2023) and his initial campaign in Minnesota (2024), he posted 24½ sacks. But he fell off last season, with just three in 12 games; a shoulder injury landed him on season-ending injured reserve. Giving him a prove-it year to earn a contract extension would seem to benefit both the Chiefs and Greenard. Anudike-Uzomah would get a fresh start, and with Greenard the Chiefs could bypass an edge rusher in the first round and focus on the best wide receiver or cornerback at No. 18.

Verdict: The trade seems to favor Minnesota more than the Chiefs. Veach would be wise to ask for more in return, perhaps a Day 2 selection in 2027.

Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) catches a pass for a touchdown against Dallas Cowboys linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. (59) during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Veach jumps up to No. 20 in Cowboys trade

Details: Kansas City acquires the Cowboys’ No. 20 pick for Kansas City’s second first-rounder (No. 29) as well as No. 74 in the third round and 109 in the fourth.

Analysis: Jerry Jones and the Cowboys are the anti-Rams. The poster child of the draft-and-develop philosophy, Dallas would love three valuable Chiefs selections. Besides, Jerry Jones and Brian Schottenheimer might not see George Pickens until after Labor Day. Meanwhile, Veach would head to bed on Night 1 having selected both the No. 9 and No. 20 overall players. His best draft to date, 2022, gave him No. 21 (McDuffie) and No. 30 (George Karlaftis). Pittsburgh, Philadelphia and the L.A. Chargers figure to be eyeing similar players in the middle of that first round and Veach would leap frog all three – especially for a prospect that slides.

Oct 4, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Max Johnson (14) looks to pass as Clemson Tigers defensive end T.J. Parker (3) pressures in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Verdict: It’s an apple the Chiefs shouldn’t bite. The best value in this draft is Day 2, and the Chiefs shouldn’t surrender No. 74. That selection might wind up as their most productive.

Swap with Steelers nets Chiefs Alex Highsmith, valuable Day 2 pick

Details: Pittsburgh trades back into first round late on Night 1, acquiring the Chiefs’ No. 29 choice. In return, Veach waits for Night 2 with a juicy addition – No. 53 in the second round – as well as No. 121 in Round 4.

Dec 28, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) is sacked by Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) in the second quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Analysis: To do this deal, Veach likely would’ve gone with a non-edge defender with the ninth selection, perhaps a wide receiver or cornerback. This trade would give him his edge rusher, Highsmith, who still has two years left on his four-year, $68 million extension signed in 2023. His cap numbers are hefty, more than $20 million in both 2026 and ’27. But the Chiefs would love his consistent production – he’s averaged ½ sack per game over his career, including 9½ in 2025.

Verdict: The deal seems too good to pass up for Kansas City with one big exception: Highsmith’s contract is prohibitive, even though 2025 was his best season in three years. He’s also not the ideal edge rusher in Steve Spagnulo’s system, more of an outside linebacker in a 3-4 base. Additional Day 2 and Day 3 choices are tempting, but Veach should pass.

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (RB11) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Veach gets his wish, trades up to 4 with old friend

Details: Chiefs move up five spots to No. 4, also acquiring a pair of Day 3 selections, No. 142 in Round 5 and 184 in Round 6. In return, Tennessee gets No. 9 and the coveted No. 40 selection near the top of Round 2.

Analysis: Veach said at the combine that he’d love to be drafting 4-5 slots earlier than No. 9, so this would grant that wish. Mike Borgonzi and Veach worked together for 12 years in Kansas City’s front office, so they know each other’s tells when playing poker. Nine years ago, Veach annoyed Borgonzi endlessly with Patrick Mahomes analysis. Could Veach feel similarly about Jeremiyah Love?

Jul 26, 2024; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) steps to the line as general manager Brett Veach watches in the background during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Verdict: Love is worth the cost, and Kansas City should jump at the chance to get him. And the Chiefs should do it because they signed Kenneth Walker, not in spite of that decision. Love prides himself on his blocking, and Walker’s strength is the early downs. And on those early downs, Love would line up at wide receiver with Walker behind Mahomes. This should be an easy decision for Veach and the Chiefs.