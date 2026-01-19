Players in CFB National Championship Who Would Fit Chiefs

It is a hectic weekend in the football world, as the second round of the NFL playoffs concluded on Sunday night. On Monday night, the Indiana Hoosiers and Miami Hurricanes will battle for the National Championship at Hard Rock Stadium, which is the Hurricanes' home field.

This game consists of multiple NFL-caliber talent on both teams, and maybe a player or two could be a possibility for the Kansas City Chiefs in the upcoming draft. After compiling a 6-11 record this past season, the Chiefs own the ninth-overall pick in this draft, providing an opportunity for Kansas City to address a significant need with a premier pick.

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid during the fourth quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who will be selected with the first pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, presumably by the Las Vegas Raiders, will be obviously held out of this conversation, as the Chiefs already have their franchise quarterback in place with Patrick Mahomes.

Here are a couple of players involved this game who could be great fits for Kansas City, as general manager and the front office start their pre-draft process in the coming weeks.

Rueben Bain Jr.

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) against the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kansas City's main priority this offseason should be addressing the pass rush, which lets the Chiefs down throughout the season. In total, Kansas City's defense had 33 sacks, which ranked 26th in the NFL this season.

The Hurricanes' success has been predicated on dominating in the trenches on both the offensive and defensive lines. Bain Jr. has been the main component in Miami's success creating pressure on the opposing quarterback, recording 8.5 sacks and 46 tackles leading up to the National title game.

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) rushes the line during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Bain Jr., who is 6-foot-3, 275-pound pass rusher possesses power in his hands and overall frame, which allows him to consistently contribute against the pass and run. His ability to lineup at multiple spots along the defensive line is also an intriguing aspect of his skill set.

Kansas City may be out of reach for the star pass rusher, but Bain Jr. would be an immediate-impact player for the Chiefs.

Francis Mauigoa

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa (61) blocks the rush during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Kansas City has its long-term left tackle in place with Josh Simmons, who was selected with the 31st-overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. However, the Chiefs could look to address right tackle early in the draft. Mauigoa is projected to be a top-15 pick in this upcoming draft. If Kansas City wanted to go with the 6-foot-6, 335-pound tackle, that would mean the Chiefs would pass up on an edge rusher, which could prove costly.

With Jawaan Taylor presumably being released this offseason, which would open up $20 million in cap space. Jaylon Moore is only under contract through the 2026 season, so Veach could explore stabilizing that side of the line for the foreseeable future.

