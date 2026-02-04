Why the Chiefs Should Sign Rico Dowdle This Offseason

Throughout the modernization of the NFL, the running back position has gone through a complete evolution. While the different styles and types of tailbacks come through the league, the way franchises approach the position has changed significantly since the late 2000s. Nowadays, it would be egregious to consider drafting a running back No. 1 overall.

The Kansas City Chiefs are likely to go through an evolution of their own at running back, having dealt with inconsistencies in their run game for the past couple of seasons. Don't expect them to reinvent the wheel at the position, but a remodeling of the room is needed with just one running back under contract through next season (second-year running back Brashard Smith).

With free agency approaching, it makes sense for the Chiefs to address the position during the legal tampering period and the NFL Draft. One player in particular would be a welcome addition to the backfield, one who could provide a change of pace based on schematic matchups, environmental factors, and which tailback could have the hot hand. It is time to talk about why the Chiefs should sign Rico Dowdle.

Why the Chiefs should sign Dowdle in free agency

Last offseason, Dowdle took a chance on himself after a 1,000-yard season with the Dallas Cowboys, signing with the Carolina Panthers on a one-year "prove-it" deal. The Asheville, North Carolina, native made his presence known in Weeks 5 and 6 against the Miami Dolphins and Dallas Cowboys, tallying back-to-back 230-plus scrimmage yard games to bolster the Panthers' relevance.

While Dowdle's numbers dwindled toward the end of the year, he was only brought in as an interim replacement of one of the Panthers' promising running backs who had missed the season with a torn ACL, Jonathon Brooks. Now, he gets a chance to bet on himself again in free agency, and there is no perfect team to sign him than Kansas City, a team in desperate need of juice at the position.

Dowdle is a physical runner who provides ample burst at the first and second levels of the field to generate chunk plays. He consistently bounces off tacklers and has shown patience behind the line of scrimmage to find the right crease and burst through. Dowdle doesn't provide hallmark value as a blocker in the passing game, but he has made plays in the air.

The Chiefs would be lucky to have a talent like Dowdle, who should be given every opportunity to be significantly involved in the offense this season, should he be signed to the once-unstoppable franchise. It would give them an upgrade in youth and ability over Kareem Hunt, while leaving the door open to still draft a more elusive, explosive tailback to pair with the different skill sets in the room.

