Social Media Reacts to Remaining Chiefs Opponents
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Andy Reid owns an exceptional record after bye weeks, and the Chiefs have finished five of the past six seasons with Super Bowl berths.
But their road ahead is daunting, to say the least. Right out of their bye, the Chiefs have to face the Broncos and Colts, both 8-2, tied with the New England Patriots for the NFL’s best record.
Four of the Chiefs’ seven remaining regular-season opponents were in action either Thursday night or Sunday afternoon. The Los Angeles Chargers host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football.
Like the Chiefs, the Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans also had byes in Week 10.
Here’s a look at social-media reactions to the games involving upcoming Chiefs opponents.
Denver 10, Las Vegas 7 (Thursday)
Kansas City has two games remaining against Denver, next Sunday at Empower Field (3:25 p.m. CT, CBS) and Christmas night in Kansas City (7:15 p.m. CT, Prime Video).
Meanwhile, the Chiefs are scheduled to close the regular season in Las Vegas (date, time TBD).
Denver kicked a third-quarter field goal to take a 10-7 lead, and the Raiders missed a fourth-quarter attempt that would’ve tied the game. The contest was widely regarded as one of the worst games of the 2025 NFL season.
Houston 36, Jacksonville 29
Kansas City’s 31-28 loss at Jacksonville looms large in the Chiefs’ first half. While Travis Kelce didn’t mention the game specifically this week on New Heights, he no doubt had that contest in mind. And after the Jaguars blew a 29-10 fourth-quarter lead in a 36-29 loss at Houston on Sunday, Kelce probably feels even more disgusted.
“There's games that I don't think we had any business losing,” Kelce said earlier this week. “I feel like we didn't come out with our best punch against Buffalo. And yeah, we got to find a way to clean all that up, man. We got to get back to playing passionate Chiefs football, dying for each other out there on the field.”
That’s what backup quarterback Davis Mills did for the Texans on Sunday. Kansas City still has to host Houston in Week 14, a Sunday Night Football clash on Dec. 7 (7:20 p.m. CT, NBC).
Indianapolis 31, Atlanta 25 (Germany, overtime)
After Kansas City visits Denver next Sunday, the Chiefs have to host Indianapolis. One of the most surprising teams in the league, the 8-2 Colts are riding Daniel Jones and his resurrected career, as well as MVP candidate Jonathan Taylor.
The Chiefs get the Colts on Nov. 23 at Arrowhead Stadium (1 p.m. CT, CBS).
