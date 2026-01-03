Three Players to Watch For Chiefs' Season Finale vs. Broncos

Instead of playing the Denver Broncos for the AFC West crown this weekend, the Kansas City Chiefs are ready to hit the retool button as their season has fallen apart. They are out of the playoffs for the first time since 2012, a rare sight in what has been a lot of unusual situations for the franchise.

This weekend will be emotional as one of their all-time great players takes the field in what could be his final game of an illustrious career. Sunday will also mark an opportunity for several players to get a final look ahead of next year or get one more game of film in for a possible new home in 2026. With that in mind, let's look at three Chiefs players to watch against the Broncos in the season finale.

Jalen Royals, wide receiver

Dec 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Jalen Royals (11) against the Tennessee Titans during pre-game warmups at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

If the Chiefs want to get a better look at their future, Royals seems like a great place to start. There will be some attention at the position in the offseason to try and find a reliable pass-catcher that isn't just pure speed and explosiveness. Royals has some of that, but can he be more? That's something Andy Reid should find out this weekend against Denver.

Bryan Cook, safety

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook (6) takes the field against the Indianapolis Colts for warm ups prior to a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Playing in what could be his last game in a Chiefs uniform, Cook will look to make a name for himself with a strong ending to his season. The first half of 2025 was up and down, but Cook gradually became a much more dependable and quality piece in the secondary. His ability to play single high, two-high, box, and nickel on occasion makes me an intriguing player in free agency this March.

Travis Kelce, tight end

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) after the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

This might be the end of the line for Kelce. No one knows for sure, but what we do know is that he is a future first-ballot Hall of Fame tight end who has shattered records that may not be reachable anytime soon. He will have a terrific off-field career in media and is getting married to the biggest superstar in the world, Taylor Swift.

His presence on the field will be missed when the time does come. If Sunday is it, the Chiefs should give him one last proper send-off with a productive day in Denver.

