3 Late-Round Offensive Tackles Chiefs Could Target in NFL Draft

The Kansas City Chiefs may have gotten themselves a steal in the NFL Draft last year after selecting offensive tackle Josh Simmons with the final pick in the first round. If it weren't for a major knee injury, Simmons could've been a top-five choice, demenstrating just how talented the former Ohio State Buckeye is and how highly the Chiefs may view him.

General manager Brett Veach has most of the Chiefs' offensive line locked in, yet right tackle remains a question mark due to unproven talent or a lack of consistency after cutting Jawaan Taylor. Right tackle is a critical need for Kansas City, but may not be the first, second, or third position they target in the NFL Draft.

That is why I have three third-day offensive tackle prospects the Chiefs could look to add as developmental possibilities or compete for a starting job. Let's take a closer look.

Travis Burke, Memphis Tigers

Oct 25, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Tigers offensive lineman Travis Burke (78) gestures toward the South Florida Bulls defense on the line of scrimmage during the second half at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images | Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

It would be awesome to see the Chiefs build a mountain on the right side of their offensive line with big right guard Trey Smith and Burke, who comes into the NFL listed at 6-foot-8, 325 pounds with roughly an 83-inch wingspan.

Burke is so much fun to watch when you flip on the tape. With Eric Bieniemy back as offensive coordinator, tackles will be on the move with some mixtures of drive blocks, an area of expertise for the massive Burke, who has heavy hands at the point of attack and once he gets his hands on you, he can twist and turn to keep defenders at bay in both phases.

Nolan Rucci, Penn State Nittany Lions

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Nolan Rucci (72) against the Boise State Broncos during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

A former five-star recruit in the 2021 high school class and Wisconsin Badger for three years, Rucci is a tackle prospect you always want to give a chance late in the draft. We have seen over the years across the league where NFL teams will take a flier on a former top recruit who never seemed to translate at their respective programs. The Chiefs did it most recently with Justyn Ross.

While Rucci isn't a wide receiver nor in a similar situation as Ross once was, he is a tackle prospect worthy of a selection late in the draft. He does well to keep his hands fitted tight to the chest plate of pass rushers while maintaining the point of attack in the run game.

Aamil Wagner, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Notre Dame offensive lineman Aamil Wagner (59) warms up before an NCAA football game against Texas A&M at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Most fans will remember No. 59 from Notre Dame as someone who was tormented by the Miami Hurricanes' pass rush of Rueben Bain and Akheem Mesidor. What they may not realize is that Wagner is an intriguing Day Three offensive tackle prospect. He plays with a big, long frame using good independent hand carriage to help secure the edge in pass protection or reset the point of attack using heavy pop in the mitts and enough movement skills to play in both blocking schemes.