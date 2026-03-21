Three Underrated Prospects for Chiefs to Consider at No. 29

For the Kansas City Chiefs, much of the discussion around them has been surrounded by the No. 9 overall selection, their highest NFL Draft pick in 12 years. The team is hoping to avoid another playoff absence in 2026 with the help of their first draft pick, but forgotten is their recently acquired No. 29 overall pick at the end of the first round from the Trent McDuffie-Los Angeles Rams trade.

The Chiefs have a grand opportunity to add high-impact players right away in the first round overall. The No. 29 pick has options determined on how the first pick plays out, and what general manager Brett Veach does here will decide their choice to end Day One of the draft. However, some prospects must be discussed for No. 29, a few of which have not been considered as possibilities.

Here are three underrated prospects for the Chiefs with the 29th overall pick in this year's draft.

Caleb Lomu, offensive tackle, Utah Utes

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Utah offensive lineman Caleb Lomu (OL33) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

I am much higher on Lomu than the consensus, as he is one of my 10 best prospects this year. He may have more room for growth when it comes to his play strength, but he is already a well-versed left tackle as a redshirt-sophomore, utilizing elite functional athleticism and technique in all sets and in the run game, whether it is drive or angle blocks. Lomu will look for work and mirror rushers amply.

Lomu would be a starting left tackle for most teams, but could potentially be the starting right tackle for the Chiefs with his mirroring ability, movement skills, and functional athleticism. If Lomu is available at No. 29, he should be considered.

Denzel Boston, wide receiver, Washington Huskies

Washington wide receiver Denzel Boston hauls in a catch as the No. 1 Oregon Ducks host the Washington Huskies Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is exactly the type of pass-catcher the Chiefs don't have in their wide receiver room. Boston is a truly imposing player with his elite size and frame that he uses to his advantage, whether at the catch point, using his long arms to extend his catch radius, win jump, or contested catches, finding voids in zone coverage, or stacking defenders in press coverage. Boston may not be a dynamic player, but it would certainly be a top target all over the field for quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Justin Fields.

Jacob Rodriguez, linebacker, Texas Tech Red Raiders

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez (LB21) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

I'm surprised linebacker has been a bigger need for Kansas City after losing Leo Chenal to the Washington Commanders, but Nick Bolton, Drue Tranquil, and second-year player Jeffrey Bassa are expected to have key roles next season. However, they could fall in love with a talented and productive player such as Rodriguez.

The best linebacker in college football last season is a ball magnet and a physical tackle when he creates contact with the ball carrier. Some might be concerned he is more like Bolton than anything, but there is serious room for growth here due to his athletic ability and toolkit.