Reacting and Reviewing to the NFL Debut of Esa Pole

The Kansas City Chiefs haven't had much to smile about these past few hours, as their Week 14 loss to the Houston Texans drops them to a 6-7 record. With their playoff chances decreasing each week, the Chiefs needed something positive to take away from last night's game.

Undrafted free agent Esa Pole did just that. The offseason addition stepped in for an injured Wayna Morris and proceeded to play the rest of the game on the bruised and battered Chiefs' offensive line. With Trey Smith, Jawaan Taylor, and Josh Simmons all out, the Chiefs needed Pole to deliver.

Jul 22, 2025; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Esa Pole (79) walks down the hill to the practice fields during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

On the night , Pole played on the line and saw 63 offensive snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. His presence was strongly felt as he was swatting away Danielle Hunter as well as he could. Seeing the success of Hunter this season, limited by the rookie making his debut, is something the organization can be proud of.

Chiefs Kingdom Reacts

The Chiefs Kingdom didn't have a ton to smile about last night, as Patrick Mahomes was still heavily under pressure, and catchable passes in crucial moments were dropped. However, they did make their voices heard on social media when giving their thoughts on Pole's debut.

Thank you Esa Pole! — Taco Taco (@Starke71) December 8, 2025

Josh Simmons and Esa Pole my tackles next year 🔒 — Fire Andy Reid (@ChoseNx0ne) December 8, 2025

Hats off to Esa Pole and gis play last night. The man stepped up when his number was called. Will help the Chiefs this off season when making decisions. — Travis (@IronTiger72) December 8, 2025

Pole's story with the Chiefs has been an interesting one since the days of the preseason. While some may have had concerns about the experience Pole has had, as he didn't play football in high school, but flourished when he started to take it seriously. His dedication was proven last night.

Pole's Thoughts

Oct 19, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars offensive lineman Esa Pole (76) celebrates after a game against the Hawaii Warriors at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Washington State won 42-10. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

Following the game, the media spoke to Pole to get his thoughts on his NFL debut, and while it wasn't the outcome that the franchise wanted in the win-loss column, it will definitely be a game that Pole will never forget for the rest of his life.

"It kind of happened in the blink of an eye. I mean, that's the same thing that happened last week in Dallas. Blink of an eye. I was a swing. So I mean with that happening before my eyes. I mean that's just a grace of God, just keeping me ready and showing me the ropes, and I owe it all to him and his grace for sure," Pole said when asked about the immediate jump into the game.

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid looks on during the third quarter against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Obviously, there's a lot of things I can do better, especially in that first drive, you know, getting the butterflies out, getting some of that stuff. But, uh, overall I think we fought. I think we continue to fight together. I don't think at one point we did that, especially in our own line, we ever separate or feel like we were separated from the team. We stuck it together, and I was really proud of these guys."

