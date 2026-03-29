Why Jeremiyah Love-Chiefs Draft Talk is All Smokescreen

Following the 2025 NFL season, the Kansas City Chiefs were accurately assessed as a team with glaring holes at several positions. However, the most-discussed weakness on the roster was the backfield and the lack of production from the running game.

Heading into free agency, while there were intriguing options on the market, due to the Chiefs' financial constraints, it was viewed as an unlikely outcome that they would be able to afford one of the top-end available running backs. Because of that, Kansas City was heavily linked with Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love at the ninth-overall pick.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) rushes downfield while being trailed by Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Javon McIntyre (7) during the first half at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on November 15, 2025. | Michael Longo / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

However, the Chiefs signed former Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III to a three-year, $43.05 million contract, which includes $28.7 million fully guaranteed. The Love-Kansas City connection instantly evaporated, but over the last couple of weeks, the link between the superstar prospect and Kansas City has been reignited.

Earlier this week, NFL draft analyst Todd McShay explained one rumor he has heard leading up to the 2026 NFL Draft .

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (4) celebrates after getting a first down in the first half of a NCAA football game against Southern California at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"There's still some thought from people that know or who are dialed in, that if Jeremiyah Love is sitting there at nine, that could be the pick for the Chiefs."

While appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, NFL draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah added more fuel to the fire.

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (4) runs with the ball during the first half of a NCAA football game against Navy at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"If he starts to get towards seven, I would think you might even get some phone calls from some teams," Jeremiah said of the possibility of Love's potential marginal slip. "I know Kansas City already signed [Kenneth] Walker, but this guy paired with Kenneth Walker in Kansas City would be pretty insane."

While those are two legitimate and credible analysts, this feels like an obvious smokescreen set by someone within the Chiefs' organization. Here are a couple of reasons why Kansas City could be setting a trap for teams around the league.

Fake Interest Could Cause Teams to Jump Kansas City

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) runs the ball while Southern California Trojans safety Bishop Fitzgerald (19) defends in the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The Chiefs are in somewhat of a precarious position at No. 9 because all of the tier-one pass rushers - Arvell Reese, David Bailey, and Rueben Bain Jr. - could all be off the board by the time they are on the clock.

However, if teams outside the top 10 are worried that the Chiefs could select Love, those organizations could trade up to No. 7 or No. 8, allowing one of Kansas City's preferred targets to slip to No. 9.

Chiefs Could Accumulate Additional Draft Capital

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs against the Los Angeles Rams in the first half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

This would be contingent on Love falling all the way to Kansas City, but if that occurs and teams believe that general manager Brett Veach is seriously considering adding the Notre Dame running back to the backfield, the Chiefs could drive up the asking price to trade down from No. 9 .

All it takes is one team to show significant interest in arguably the best prospect in the entire class to pay a king's ransom to Kansas City. So, the Chiefs have to give off the signal that Love is still legitimately an option with that pick, despite signing Walker III to a lucrative contract.