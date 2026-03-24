Judging the Possibility of Chiefs Trading Back from No. 9 Pick
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Entering the offseason, the Kansas City Chiefs possessed six picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, but after trading All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie to the Los Angeles Rams for a package that included the 29th-overall selection.
With nine picks, the Chiefs could feel content with their positioning on the board and not move down to accumulate more draft capital. However, what scenarios could prompt general manager Brett Veach to trade back from No. 9?
If Top Pass Rushers Are Off the Board
Kansas City's sack production was underwhelming last season, ranking 26th in the league with 33 sacks. This draft class is filled with talent along the defensive line, but there is a clear tier gap, especially when evaluating the edge rusher prospects.
Ohio State's Arvell Reese, Texas Tech's David Bailey, and Miami's Rueben Bain Jr. are the top-three pass rushers in the draft, and are all expected to be selected within the top 10. Unfortunately, the Chiefs need a ton to go right just to have one of them be available at No. 9.
If none of those pass rushers are available when Kansas City is on the clock, which is a strong possibility, the front office could feel inclined to trade back, instead of taking a defensive back, offensive lineman, or wide receiver.
Chiefs Feel That The Value Does Not Correlate Their Draft Board
During the scouting combine, Veach was asked about assessing the value discrepancy between premium and non-premium positions.
- “Yeah, I mean, it's a great question," Veach responded. "And I think there's the old-school. I mean, you're always going to O-line, D-line, those positional values are there. You see them in free agency. But at the same time, I mean, arguably, some of the best players in this draft are maybe at non-premium positions, when you look at the Ohio State linebacker, the Notre Dame running back, the safety from Ohio State. So, those are really, really good players. It’s hard to find fault with their tape. Really solid. But again, some of those more premium positions, interior D-line, edge rushers, they're hard to find."
If the three pass rushers are all gone, and Caleb Downs, Sonny Styles, and Jeremiyah Love are also off the board, Kansas City's top-ranked players on their board could not validate a top-10 pick evaluation. In that case, the Chiefs could be better off moving down a few spots, compiling additional capital, and still drafting a player at a justifiable price.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. He is our UNC Tar Heels Beat Reporter. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.