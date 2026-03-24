Judging the Possibility of Chiefs Trading Back from No. 9 Pick

Entering the offseason, the Kansas City Chiefs possessed six picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, but after trading All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie to the Los Angeles Rams for a package that included the 29th-overall selection.

With nine picks, the Chiefs could feel content with their positioning on the board and not move down to accumulate more draft capital. However, what scenarios could prompt general manager Brett Veach to trade back from No. 9 ?

If Top Pass Rushers Are Off the Board

Oct 25, 2025; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive end David Bailey (31) pressures Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Noah Walters (12) in the second half at Jones AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

Kansas City's sack production was underwhelming last season, ranking 26th in the league with 33 sacks. This draft class is filled with talent along the defensive line, but there is a clear tier gap, especially when evaluating the edge rusher prospects.

Ohio State's Arvell Reese, Texas Tech's David Bailey, and Miami's Rueben Bain Jr. are the top-three pass rushers in the draft, and are all expected to be selected within the top 10. Unfortunately, the Chiefs need a ton to go right just to have one of them be available at No. 9.

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) rushes the line during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

If none of those pass rushers are available when Kansas City is on the clock, which is a strong possibility, the front office could feel inclined to trade back, instead of taking a defensive back, offensive lineman, or wide receiver.

Chiefs Feel That The Value Does Not Correlate Their Draft Board

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) scrambles past Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Sonny Styles (0) and linebacker Arvell Reese (8) during the Big Ten Conference championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Dec. 6, 2025. Ohio State lost 13-10. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

During the scouting combine, Veach was asked about assessing the value discrepancy between premium and non-premium positions.

“Yeah, I mean, it's a great question," Veach responded. "And I think there's the old-school. I mean, you're always going to O-line, D-line , those positional values are there. You see them in free agency. But at the same time, I mean, arguably, some of the best players in this draft are maybe at non-premium positions, when you look at the Ohio State linebacker, the Notre Dame running back, the safety from Ohio State. So, those are really, really good players. It’s hard to find fault with their tape. Really solid. But again, some of those more premium positions, interior D-line, edge rushers, they're hard to find."

Nov 10, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach arrives to the stadium prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

If the three pass rushers are all gone, and Caleb Downs, Sonny Styles, and Jeremiyah Love are also off the board, Kansas City's top-ranked players on their board could not validate a top-10 pick evaluation. In that case, the Chiefs could be better off moving down a few spots, compiling additional capital, and still drafting a player at a justifiable price.