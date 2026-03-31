Top 5 Prospects at Positions of Need for Chiefs: Offensive Tackle
In this story:
The Kansas Chiefs' offensive line struggled last season in pass protection and run blocking, especially at the tackle positions.
Injuries played a factor in Kansas City's woes on the front line, but Josh Simmons and Jawaan Taylor each missing extensive time also exposed the Chiefs' lack of depth at both tackle positions. Taylor will not be returning next season, as Kansas City released 28-year-old right tackle, saving $20 million in cap space. In his spot, Jaylon Moore is expected to take over on that side of the offensive line, but he is in the final year of his two-year contract he signed with the Chiefs last offseason.
With that in mind, Kansas City could look to draft a long-term option at right tackle as early as the first round. Here are the top-five offensive tackle prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft who could be in play for the Chiefs at some point in the first two rounds.
1. Francis Mauigoa
Investing a top-10 pick on a right tackle is a bit too rich, but if the Chiefs feel that they need to prioritize solidifying the offensive line, Mauigoa should be the target, if available. The 6-foot-5, 329-pound offensive tackle started all three seasons for the Hurricanes, and he played his best during the college football playoff.
Mauigoa's floor seems to be at No. 11, but he is expected to be off the board before that point in the first round.
2. Spencer Fano
The Utah tackle is versatile, as he has experience lining up at both tackle positions during his collegiate career. Fano tested out incredibly well during the scouting combine in February, which should boost his draft stock.
3. Monroe Freeling
At 6-foot-7 and 315 pounds, Freeling proved to be an elite athlete at the scouting combine, posting a 91-athleticism score, which ranked second among all offensive tackles.
Freeling struggles at times in run blocking, but his long frame and his initial quickness off the snap allow him to impose his will on opposing pass rushers.
4. Kadyn Proctor
The Alabama tackle demonstrated throughout his career in Tuscaloosa that he is capable of locking down the edge and preventing pressure from the outside. However, he can struggle to keep pass rushers at bay if they are able to momentarily get around him.
5. Caleb Lomu
With two years as the starting left tackle at Utah, Lomu proved to be a solid pass protector, as his run blocking is still a work in progress.
Lomu did struggle against speed rushers, which he will come across more often than not at the next level.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. He is our UNC Tar Heels Beat Reporter. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.