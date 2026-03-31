Top 5 Prospects at Positions of Need for Chiefs: Offensive Tackle

The Kansas Chiefs' offensive line struggled last season in pass protection and run blocking, especially at the tackle positions.

Injuries played a factor in Kansas City's woes on the front line, but Josh Simmons and Jawaan Taylor each missing extensive time also exposed the Chiefs' lack of depth at both tackle positions. Taylor will not be returning next season, as Kansas City released 28-year-old right tackle, saving $20 million in cap space. In his spot, Jaylon Moore is expected to take over on that side of the offensive line, but he is in the final year of his two-year contract he signed with the Chiefs last offseason.

With that in mind, Kansas City could look to draft a long-term option at right tackle as early as the first round. Here are the top-five offensive tackle prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft who could be in play for the Chiefs at some point in the first two rounds.

1. Francis Mauigoa

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa (61) blocks the rush during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Investing a top-10 pick on a right tackle is a bit too rich, but if the Chiefs feel that they need to prioritize solidifying the offensive line, Mauigoa should be the target, if available. The 6-foot-5, 329-pound offensive tackle started all three seasons for the Hurricanes, and he played his best during the college football playoff.

Mauigoa's floor seems to be at No. 11, but he is expected to be off the board before that point in the first round.

2. Spencer Fano

Oct 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Jehiem Oatis (96) and Utah Utes offensive lineman Spencer Fano (55) battle during the first quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

The Utah tackle is versatile, as he has experience lining up at both tackle positions during his collegiate career. Fano tested out incredibly well during the scouting combine in February, which should boost his draft stock.

3. Monroe Freeling

Oct 19, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Monroe Freeling (57) blocks Texas Longhorns edge rusher Trey Moore (8) in the second quarter at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Patzke-Imagn Images | Brett Patzke-Imagn Images

At 6-foot-7 and 315 pounds, Freeling proved to be an elite athlete at the scouting combine, posting a 91-athleticism score, which ranked second among all offensive tackles.

Freeling struggles at times in run blocking , but his long frame and his initial quickness off the snap allow him to impose his will on opposing pass rushers.

4. Kadyn Proctor

Dec 19, 2025; Norman, OK, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor (74) against the Oklahoma Sooners during the CFP National Playoff First Round at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Alabama tackle demonstrated throughout his career in Tuscaloosa that he is capable of locking down the edge and preventing pressure from the outside. However, he can struggle to keep pass rushers at bay if they are able to momentarily get around him.

5. Caleb Lomu

Oct 11, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Devon Dampier (4) celebrates scoring a touchdown against the Arizona State Sun Devils with Utah Utes offensive lineman Caleb Lomu (71) during the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

With two years as the starting left tackle at Utah, Lomu proved to be a solid pass protector, as his run blocking is still a work in progress.

Lomu did struggle against speed rushers, which he will come across more often than not at the next level.