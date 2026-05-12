Should the Chiefs Consider a Reunion With L'Jarius Sneed?

Before the start of organized team activities (OTAs), the NFL offseason is in a bit of a dead period. There isn't much going on from a transaction standpoint other than teams inking their 2026 NFL Draft classes to rookie deals. What are the Kansas City Chiefs up to?

Not much, although some fans are clamoring for a signing to take place. In particular, former Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed remains a free agent following a failed stint with the Tennessee Titans.

How much does Sneed have left in the tank? Could Kansas City use another piece in the secondary to begin with? Kent Swanson and Matt Lane discussed all of that and more on the latest episode of the KC Laboratory podcast on KC Sports Network.

Does a L'Jarius Sneed reunion make sense for the Chiefs?

Let's get this out of the way: Sneed is now 29 years old and multiple campaigns removed from his last elite-level season. He's appeared in just 12 games over the last two years, surrendering a 107.7 passer rating and 13.6 yards per completion in coverage. Bringing him in would be a calculated risk.

With that said, if a Chief again, Sneed wouldn't be asked to fulfill the same role he had in the past. With first-round pick Mansoor Delane starting and the duo of Nohl Williams and Kristian Fulton also present, the veteran could play a supporting role and provide valuable scheme familiarity and leadership while the coaching staff assesses whether he can still play.

How it happens financially is another story. It's assumed that at this stage in his career, Sneed won't break the bank, but the Chiefs are strapped for cash. Per the NFLPA's public salary cap report, K.C. is estimated to have just $6.9 million at its disposal. That's without the whole draft class being signed.

Two fellow AFC contenders make moves this week

Of course, it wouldn't be an offseason without the Chiefs' biggest rivals attempting to achieve better chances of competing with them. Both in the division and inside the conference, teams are making additions to bolster depth.

On the AFC West front, the Los Angeles Chargers have brought in tight end David Njoku to add a suitable blocker and dynamic receiving threat to the offense. On the in-conference contender side, longtime Kansas City defensive end Mike Danna joined the Buffalo Bills on a one-year deal.

Danna struggled down the stretch of his Chiefs tenure, so that acquisition likely won't come back to haunt the team in any way. Should things finally click in L.A., however, it could have something to do with another talented skill position player in Njoku joining the fold.

A quick look at the Kansas City running back room

Gone are the Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt days in Kansas City. The Kenneth Walker III era is officially here, giving the team an explosive rusher with receiving upside and star-level impact.

It's known that achieving an elite run game goes beyond just Walker, but it's one heck of a start. There's also intriguing depth behind him, as evidenced by the signing of Emari Demercado and the drafting of Emmett Johnson. The former boasts a career yard-per-carry average of 6.5, and the latter was widely expected to be a top-100 pick at one point.

2025 seventh-round pick Brashard Smith falling to the fourth rung on the depth chart could say quite a bit about the state of the current Chiefs halfback rotation. It's vastly improved.

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