Carnell Tate Discusses Potential Fit with Chiefs

This is a pivotal draft for the Kansas City Chiefs, who will be selecting from the No. 9 spot after a disappointing 2025 season. Not only did the Chiefs fail to win the AFC West, but they missed the playoffs entirely with a 6-11 record.

The 2026 NFL Draft will be fascinating to watch unfold, as the class provides unique challenges for several teams, including Kansas City, which has plenty of areas to improve, but some of the best prospects, who are most likely to be available when the Chiefs are on the clock, are at non-premium positions.

That includes Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate, who could be a realistic option for Kansas City, depending on how the board falls in April. During his media availability at the NFL Scouting Combine on Friday, Tate discussed how he would be a good fit with the Chiefs.

Watch Tate Speak from the Combine

Tate on Visit with Kansas City

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) celebrates a touchdown catch during the NCAA football game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Nov. 29, 2025. Ohio State won 27-9. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I did speak with the Chiefs," Tate told reporters on Friday. "I had a visit with the Chiefs as well. It was a great meeting as well. We went over my film, see what all I can retain, read a couple coverages."

Tate Explains Fit with Chiefs' Offense

Nov 1, 2025; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) catches a long pass during the third quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

"I think it would be a great match with [Patrick] Mahomes to go from one good quarterback to another quarterback at the NFL level," Tate said. "So, I think I could bring all the opportunities to the Chiefs, whether that’s down the field, the contested catch, winning one-on-one situations."

Tate's Skill Set

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) runs past Michigan Wolverines defensive back Caleb Anderson (13) and defensive end T.J. Guy (4) during the NCAA football game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Nov. 29, 2025. Ohio State won 27-9. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Yeah, I mean, I think my game brings it all to the table," Tate explained. "I got the contested catch. I got that route running, and I also bring the run game, like a lot of receivers don’t do that. So, I’m able to impact the game with or without the ball in my hands."

Elite Competition was Key Factor in Tate's Development

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) celebrates with wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) during the first half of the Big Ten Conference championship game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Dec. 6, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The competition there we’re all pushing to be the best receiver on the field that day and that practice," Tate discussed. "Typically, when you’re the best receiver at Ohio State, you’re the best receiver in the country. So, we all got high expectations for each other, always pushing each other to be better."

Ability for Tate to Transition at the Next Level

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) runs after a catch during the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas for the College Football Playoff quarterfinal game against the Miami Hurricanes on Dec. 31, 2025. Ohio State lost 24-14. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Yeah, I think it’ll be a smooth transition," Tate said. "Like in college, from being the No. 1 and No. 2, it all comes down to targets. I think I did a great job with the targets I was given. I went out there and made plays."

Overall Thoughts

Sep 5, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) celebrates with quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) after scoring a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Wide receiver is an under-the-radar position to keep tabs on for the Chiefs. Rashee Rice is entering the final year of his rookie deal, and due to off-field distractions, it is becoming less and less likely that Kansas City will keep the 25-year-old wideout past the 2026 season. Xavier Worthy has yet to take the next step in development, and overall, the depth behind those two is pretty shallow, with Jalen Royals rounding out the top three on the current depth chart.

Not only does Tate possess a relatively high ceiling, but he is also the most NFL-ready receiver in this draft class and could contribute right away for the Chiefs, who are desperate for consistent production in the passing game. While prioritizing receiver over positions, such as pass rusher and running back , could be viewed as an oversight, Tate could be the best player on the board, depending on how the first few picks play out.