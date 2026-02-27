Carnell Tate Discusses Potential Fit with Chiefs
This is a pivotal draft for the Kansas City Chiefs, who will be selecting from the No. 9 spot after a disappointing 2025 season. Not only did the Chiefs fail to win the AFC West, but they missed the playoffs entirely with a 6-11 record.
The 2026 NFL Draft will be fascinating to watch unfold, as the class provides unique challenges for several teams, including Kansas City, which has plenty of areas to improve, but some of the best prospects, who are most likely to be available when the Chiefs are on the clock, are at non-premium positions.
That includes Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate, who could be a realistic option for Kansas City, depending on how the board falls in April. During his media availability at the NFL Scouting Combine on Friday, Tate discussed how he would be a good fit with the Chiefs.
Watch Tate Speak from the Combine
Tate on Visit with Kansas City
- "I did speak with the Chiefs," Tate told reporters on Friday. "I had a visit with the Chiefs as well. It was a great meeting as well. We went over my film, see what all I can retain, read a couple coverages."
Tate Explains Fit with Chiefs' Offense
- "I think it would be a great match with [Patrick] Mahomes to go from one good quarterback to another quarterback at the NFL level," Tate said. "So, I think I could bring all the opportunities to the Chiefs, whether that’s down the field, the contested catch, winning one-on-one situations."
Tate's Skill Set
- "Yeah, I mean, I think my game brings it all to the table," Tate explained. "I got the contested catch. I got that route running, and I also bring the run game, like a lot of receivers don’t do that. So, I’m able to impact the game with or without the ball in my hands."
Elite Competition was Key Factor in Tate's Development
- "The competition there we’re all pushing to be the best receiver on the field that day and that practice," Tate discussed. "Typically, when you’re the best receiver at Ohio State, you’re the best receiver in the country. So, we all got high expectations for each other, always pushing each other to be better."
Ability for Tate to Transition at the Next Level
- "Yeah, I think it’ll be a smooth transition," Tate said. "Like in college, from being the No. 1 and No. 2, it all comes down to targets. I think I did a great job with the targets I was given. I went out there and made plays."
Overall Thoughts
Wide receiver is an under-the-radar position to keep tabs on for the Chiefs. Rashee Rice is entering the final year of his rookie deal, and due to off-field distractions, it is becoming less and less likely that Kansas City will keep the 25-year-old wideout past the 2026 season. Xavier Worthy has yet to take the next step in development, and overall, the depth behind those two is pretty shallow, with Jalen Royals rounding out the top three on the current depth chart.
Not only does Tate possess a relatively high ceiling, but he is also the most NFL-ready receiver in this draft class and could contribute right away for the Chiefs, who are desperate for consistent production in the passing game. While prioritizing receiver over positions, such as pass rusher and running back, could be viewed as an oversight, Tate could be the best player on the board, depending on how the first few picks play out.
