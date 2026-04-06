Kelce’s Best Replacement Might Already Be With Chiefs
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Jake Briningstool’s dad played football at Michigan State. His mom and grandparents also attended the Big Ten school. Naturally, most pegged the youngster as destined to play with Kenneth Walker in East Lansing.
Then, the nation’s No. 1-ranked prep tight end countered expectations and chose Clemson.
And after the Chiefs signed him as an undrafted free agent, circumstances hit Briningstool with something else unexpected: The first season-ending injury of his football life.
A preseason hamstring injury sidelined Briningstool in August. At that point, the Chiefs easily could’ve released him with an injury settlement and moved on. Instead, they chose to pay him all season on injured reserve, something extremely rare for an undrafted rookie.
A reason to pass on Kenyon Sadiq
Some believe the Chiefs should draft Oregon’s Kenyon Sadiq this month as a 2026 complement – and eventual replacement for – Travis Kelce.
But that player might already be on the Chiefs’ roster, the 6-6, 240-pound Briningstool. In 48 games over four years at Clemson, Briningstool registered 1,380 yards and 17 touchdowns on 127 receptions. No tight end in Clemson history had more career catches.
Curiously, though, no NFL team saw him worthy of a draft pick. The Chiefs simply shrugged their shoulders and pursued him just like Swiney, landing Briningstool as a free agent in the minutes following the draft.
Colston Loveland, Tyler Warren and Mason Taylor played out their minds as rookie tight ends last season. Third-round selection Harold Fannin gave the Browns impressive value with 731 yards and six touchdowns on 72 catches.
Breakout season loading
But if Briningstool can rise the way the Chiefs believe he could, considering they gave him an accrued season in 2025 while keeping him on injured reserve all year, he’d be the best value in his class. He’d especially earn that title if he can produce numbers like he did with Swiney and Cade Klubnik at Clemson. And the Chiefs would have control over his future for another three years.
The Chiefs have had plenty of training-camp All-Pros at tight end. Robert Tonyan was the latest last season. But after such a promising preseason, the Chiefs gave Tonyan just one target all year. He caught one pass for 1 yard.
So, keep that in mind even if Briningstool explodes onto the scene in the preseason. But if he gets some of Patrick Mahomes’ first targets early in the regular season, remember how the Chiefs got him. Kansas City loves its undrafted free agents.
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Since his freshman year at the University of Colorado, Zak Gilbert has worked 30 years in sports, including 18 NFL seasons. He's spent time with four NFL teams, serving as head of communications for both the Raiders and Browns. A veteran of nine Super Bowls, he most recently worked six seasons in the NFL's New York league office. He now serves as the Kansas City Chiefs Beat Writer On SIFollow zaksgilbert