Kelce’s Best Replacement Might Already Be With Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Jake Briningstool’s dad played football at Michigan State. His mom and grandparents also attended the Big Ten school. Naturally, most pegged the youngster as destined to play with Kenneth Walker in East Lansing.

Then, the nation’s No. 1-ranked prep tight end countered expectations and chose Clemson.

Jan 28, 2025; Mobile, AL, USA; American team tight end Jake Briningstool of Clemson (19) runs a route during Senior Bowl practice for the American team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

And after the Chiefs signed him as an undrafted free agent, circumstances hit Briningstool with something else unexpected: The first season-ending injury of his football life.

A preseason hamstring injury sidelined Briningstool in August. At that point, the Chiefs easily could’ve released him with an injury settlement and moved on. Instead, they chose to pay him all season on injured reserve, something extremely rare for an undrafted rookie.

Feb 28, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Clemson tight end Jake Briningstool (TE03) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

A reason to pass on Kenyon Sadiq

Some believe the Chiefs should draft Oregon’s Kenyon Sadiq this month as a 2026 complement – and eventual replacement for – Travis Kelce.

But that player might already be on the Chiefs’ roster, the 6-6, 240-pound Briningstool. In 48 games over four years at Clemson, Briningstool registered 1,380 yards and 17 touchdowns on 127 receptions. No tight end in Clemson history had more career catches.

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Clemson Tigers tight end Jake Briningstool (9) in action during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Clemson Tigers in the CFP National Playoff First Round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Curiously, though, no NFL team saw him worthy of a draft pick. The Chiefs simply shrugged their shoulders and pursued him just like Swiney, landing Briningstool as a free agent in the minutes following the draft.

Colston Loveland, Tyler Warren and Mason Taylor played out their minds as rookie tight ends last season. Third-round selection Harold Fannin gave the Browns impressive value with 731 yards and six touchdowns on 72 catches.

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren (84) runs with the ball during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Breakout season loading

But if Briningstool can rise the way the Chiefs believe he could, considering they gave him an accrued season in 2025 while keeping him on injured reserve all year, he’d be the best value in his class. He’d especially earn that title if he can produce numbers like he did with Swiney and Cade Klubnik at Clemson. And the Chiefs would have control over his future for another three years.

The Chiefs have had plenty of training-camp All-Pros at tight end. Robert Tonyan was the latest last season. But after such a promising preseason, the Chiefs gave Tonyan just one target all year. He caught one pass for 1 yard.

Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Robert Tonyan (85) warms up before a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

So, keep that in mind even if Briningstool explodes onto the scene in the preseason. But if he gets some of Patrick Mahomes’ first targets early in the regular season, remember how the Chiefs got him. Kansas City loves its undrafted free agents.