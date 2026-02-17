Trent McDuffie's Ranking Revealed in 2025 Top Players List

It was not the season the Kansas City Chiefs have been accustomed to since landing quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the 2017 NFL Draft. Prior to 2025, the Chiefs had reached at least the conference championship game every year that Mahomes has been the starter. That streak was snapped this season, as Kansas City went 6-11 and missed the playoffs entirely.

On Monday, PFF released the first section of its Top 101 players list, which consisted of players ranked 101-81. Additionally, the list was solely based on performances in 2025. While Chiefs' defensive tackle Chris Jones was ranked as the 100th-best player this past season, cornerback Trent McDuffie was Kansas City's next player mentioned on the list. Here is where the 25-year-old cornerback was slotted in the first portion of the rankings.

PFF Ranks McDuffie at 87

"The fourth-year cornerback turned in another strong season, further establishing himself as a complete player," PFF stated. "McDuffie was one of just four cornerbacks to rank in the top 20 in both PFF coverage grade and PFF run-defense grade. He allowed just 9.2 receiving yards per reception, which ranked tied for fourth among cornerbacks."

Ever since his rookie season, McDuffie has proven to be one of the best corners in the league, and that has been especially apparent the last few seasons. There were a few instances in which the 5-foot-10, 194-pound cornerback's stature was exposed against big-bodied wide receivers, but McDuffie has proven to be one of the most versatile defensive backs in the league.

McDuffie's Future in Kansas City

The 2022 first-round pick is entering the final year of his rookie deal, which includes $13.6 million fully guaranteed. While McDuffie is one of the top cornerbacks in the league, there are a couple of things working against him in terms of staying with the Chiefs for the long haul .

First, Kansas City is $54.9 million over the cap, which is the league's worst financial situation heading into the offseason. Because of that, the Chiefs need to shed that financial burden as soon as possible, and McDuffie provides an easy avenue for Kansas City to open up space. Despite his struggles at times on the outside, McDuffie is universally viewed as a complete cornerback and should bring back a first-round pick to the Chiefs in a potential trade.

Secondly, General Manager Brett Veach excels at identifying and drafting cornerbacks, which is a main reason why the Chiefs don't pay players at the position. Instead, Kansas City will rinse and repeat at cornerback, trading the player when its contract is expiring in the near future.

