Chiefs Up for 2 Significant Awards at Thursday’s NFL Honors

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – To see the finalists for NFL Honors, one would think the Chiefs had a forgettable season.

They sure did, and as a result, Kansas City barely registers on those lists entering Thursday’s 15th annual ceremonies at San Francisco’s Palace of Fine Arts (8 p.m. CT, NBC/NFL Network). But the Chiefs do have two up for significant awards.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) greets Joey Borgonzi, 10, after their game at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. The Titans beat the Chiefs 26-9. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Travis Kelce, Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year

Should he return to the Chiefs for a 14th NFL season, he’d probably get a break in his schedule compared to this week. After recording his New Heights podcast on Tuesday, Kelce dropped jaws with his performance at the Waste Management Phoenix Open Pro-Am on Wednesday.

This is an unbelievably good shot by @tkelce under that pressure and spotlight of the 16th hole of the Waste Management Phoenix Open Pro-Am! What a dart by Travis Kelce!!! 🎯 pic.twitter.com/hva9JcWEO7 — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) February 4, 2026

Then, he jumped on a plane for Wednesday night’s New Heights Super Bowl party in the Bay. He might even be the mystery guest for his sister in-law’s Not Gonna Lie podcast on Friday.

In between, however, he could earn the most impressive honor of his already impressive career. The Chiefs’ finalist for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, Kelce is a legitimate candidate for the 2026 award.

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce plays his second shot on the ninth hole during the Annexus Pro-Am at the WM Phoenix Open on Feb. 4, 2026, at TPC Scottsdale. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Last month, Kelce again earned the award’s league-wide Charity Challenge, becoming the first individual ever to win it three times. By taking home the Charity Challenge, he earned another $35,000 in donations to assist his chosen charity, Operation Breakthrough.

But before the league unveils its Man of the Year, fans will tune in to see whether Taylor Swift’s man of the summer will join her at the event’s red carpet (7 p.m. CT, NFL Network).

Five Chiefs have won the award previously: Willie Lanier (1972), Len Dawson (1973), Derrick Thomas (1993), Will Shields (2003) and Brian Waters (2009).

Dec 3, 2006; Cleveland, OH, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back (27) Larry Johnson runs the ball with lead blocker (68) Will Shields against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns beat the Chiefs 31-28 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images © copyright Matthew Emmons | Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

Creed Humphrey, Protector of the Year

Despite the award’s misnomer name, the first annual Protector of the Year will go to the best overall offensive lineman, not simply the one who best protected his quarterback.

"The offensive line carries the weight of the game,” said Troy Vincent, the league’s executive vice president of football operations. “Durability, endurance, leadership and consistency define their work, even when the spotlight rarely finds them.”

Oct 12, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey (52) takes the field prior to a game against the Detroit Lions at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Widely considered the NFL’s best active center, Humphrey also has a legitimate chance. The first-team center on the league’s All-Pro list each of the past two seasons, Humphrey joins Denver tackle Garrett Bolles, Dolphins center Aaron Brewer, Broncos guard Quinn Meinerz, Lions tackle Penei Sewell and Bears guard Joe Thuney.

Ironically, Humphrey’s former neighbor on the Chiefs’ offensive line, Thuney, is considered the front-runner.

