An Updated Look at Where Chiefs Will Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The New York Giants are flying across the country for a toilet bowl with enormous implications.

They’ll visit the Raiders on Sunday in a battle of 2-13 teams, each of which has lost nine consecutive games. But, believe it or not, it’s important to the Chiefs. And not simply because Kansas City closes the season in Las Vegas next week.

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu (90) sacks Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) during the first quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

If the season ended Saturday morning, Kansas City would own the No. 10 selection in the 2026 draft. A lot can happen between now and Jan. 4, but here are three scenarios that would get the Chiefs even closer to the top.

A Giants win at Las Vegas and…

A New Orleans victory at Tennessee on Sunday would be a great development for the Chiefs. According to Tankathon, Giants at Raiders the highest-weighted matchup on the remaining Week 17 docket with draft implications for Kansas City. That’s because a New York victory lowers the Chiefs’ strength-of-schedule winning percentage.

Dec 21, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) smiles as he leaves the field after a game against the New York Jets at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

The Saints (5-10) are only a half-game ahead of the Chiefs (6-10) in the draft standings. However, New Orleans has an advantage in the tiebreaker: A lower winning percentage in strength of schedule.

NFL draft positioning is based on two factors. League standings are first, and easier strength of schedule separates ties. The teams with the lowest winning percentages draft highest, obviously, but the tiebreaker goes to those who played the easiest opponents.

Also affecting any potential tie with New Orleans, Lions at Bears in Week 18 is also enormous. Chicago winning its season finale on the way to the playoffs would significantly help the Chiefs get closer to the top of the draft.

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Tyleik Williams (91) blocks a pass from Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A New Orleans win at Tennessee and…

An Atlanta loss at home to the Rams also would create significant momentum toward the top of the draft for Kansas City. But regardless of what happens Monday in Atlanta, New Orleans beating Tennessee is massive for the Chiefs.

In any potential tie with the Falcons (6-9), Kansas City would gain a tremendous mathematical advantage in the strength-of-schedule tiebreaker with a Saints win.

Nov 26, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) scrambles away from Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis (90) during overtime at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

A Bills win over the Eagles and …

A Saints win at Tennessee would help the Chiefs significantly should they finish the season in a tie with Miami (6-9). Buffalo taking care of business at home against Philadelphia on Sunday would be a big step and that combined with a New Orleans victory would nearly ensure the Chiefs drafting ahead of Miami in any potential tie.

Don’t shift that browser, Chiefs Kingdom, because you’ve located the Internet’s best source for in-depth coverage. And don’t miss out on an absolutely FREE newsletter. Get the latest each morning, and SIGN UP HERE NOW.