Updating Chiefs Draft-Order Possibilities After Sunday’s Games
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – With the eighth pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs select…
Mathematically, that’s now the highest number Roger Goodell will announce this April in Pittsburgh, barring trades. The Chiefs now hold the No. 9 pick with one game remaining in Week 17, and can’t move past No. 8 when the season ends next week.
Before Atlanta (6-9) hosts the Rams on Monday Night Football, the Chiefs are stuck in a three-way tie with fellow 6-10 teams New Orleans and Cincinnati.
Tip of cap to Kafka
But former Chiefs assistant Mike Kafka delivered a big assist for his old team on Sunday afternoon.
The Giants’ interim head coach led his club to a 34-10 win at Las Vegas, important to the Chiefs (6-10) because it weighed heavily in helping Kansas City break any potential tie with New Orleans (6-10) with regard to higher 2026 draft pick.
Draft-order ties are separated by easier strength of schedule, the combined winning percentage of a team’s 2025 opponents. The team with the worst strength of schedule drafts closer to the top.
Currently, the Saints (.491) have the SOS advantage among that group of three 6-10 teams, and that’s why they’re sitting in the No. 8 spot. Kansas City (.509) is No. 9 and Cincinnati (.517) is No. 10. Atlanta could join that group with a loss to the Rams on Monday.
Regardless of that result, Kafka and the Giants did the Chiefs a draft-order favor by blowing out the Raiders. The victory significantly narrowed the strength-of-schedule gap between the Saints and Chiefs.
Joe Thuney could help Chiefs, too
And assuming New Orleans and Kansas City remain tied after next week’s results (the Saints close at Atlanta, the Chiefs finish at Las Vegas), there’s another NFL result that could push the Chiefs to No. 8.
Chicago over Detroit.
The Bears, whose No. 2 or No. 3 seed in the NFC playoffs still needs to be solidified, are playing for something. They’re also playing for the Chiefs.
Kansas City could also slide
The Chiefs could easily go the other direction in the draft, though. Week 18 results could drop them as far as No. 12. In addition to New Orleans (6-10), Cincinnati (6-10) and Atlanta (6-9), the Chiefs are in a clump with Miami (7-9) and Tampa Bay (7-9).
The Buccaneers, in the midst of a stunning four-game losing streak, need a home win on Saturday afternoon over Carolina to clinch the NFC South. If they lose, however, and the Chiefs beat the Raiders, the Bucs will own a higher strength of schedule compared to Kansas City. That’s why the Chiefs can’t draft at No. 13.
In other words, the range of possibilities for Kansas City’s 2026 draft choice currently range from No. 8 to No. 12.
