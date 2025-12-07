Chiefs Veteran Listed As Potential Trade Piece this Offseason

The Kansas City Chiefs go into tonight's game with the Houston Texans with a lot on the line. If the Chiefs lose, they will fall to 6-7 overall and more than likely be eliminated from playoff contention. Meaning that the planning for the offseason could be happening in the front office sooner than expected.

Regardless of whether the Chiefs win and keep their playoff hopes alive or suffer a loss, the Chiefs need to make some changes this offseason. Whether that be on the offensive side or the defensive side of the ball, that's for the front office to decide, but some players are clear front-runners for removal.

According to ESPN's Dan Graziano, the Chiefs could be willing to make a change on the starting offensive line this offseason, as Jawaan Taylor is listed as a potential trade or cut candidate. Taylor is doubtful vs the Texans tonight.

Graziano's Thoughts:

Feb 3, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor (74) during Super Bowl LIX Opening Night at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Taylor signed a four-year, $80 million contract with the Chiefs prior to the 2023 season as part of their effort to shore up the offensive line. He has been their starting right tackle all three seasons since then. But he has also been the most penalized player in the NFL over that span, with 49 (41 accepted) in 45 games. The next-highest penalty total is 37 (Tunsil)," Graziano wrote.

"Taylor will have one year and $20 million in non-guaranteed money left on his contract after this season, and the Chiefs will carry about $7.4 million in dead money on their salary cap for next year if they release him -- which feels like it has a good chance to happen. Kansas City signed Jaylon Moore in free agency in the 2025 offseason, and he could become the starting right tackle if it moves on from Taylor."

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor (74) against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jaylon Moore has had a good season thus far in a backup or replacement role this season. Brett Veach's highest-paid free agent signing in 2025 has begun to develop starting experience and could easily slide in as the Chiefs' right tackle for the 2026 season.

Depending on how Moore and the rest of the offensive line perform against the Texans later tonight, he could be a contributing factor in keeping the Chiefs' season alive. It will be a challenge considering the strength of Houston's defense, but with Taylor listed as a potential cut candidate, it's time for anyone on the offensive line or in the depth to step up and force the front office's hand.

