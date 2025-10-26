How the Chiefs Can Continue Their Dynasty
Ever since Patrick Mahomes has taken over as the starter for the Kansas City Chiefs, they've run off with success and haven't looked back. They're a modern-day dynasty, one that will define this era of the NFL forever.
However, this dynasty isn't over. For a lesser team, a crushing defeat in Super Bowl 58 would've been enough for them to make drastic decisions and accept that their time had come. For the Chiefs, they know that as long as Mahomes and Andy Reid are paired together, they're dangerous.
First-Round Pick Grades
Josh Edwards is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he wrote an article grading each rookie taken in the first round based on how well they have performed. For the Chiefs' selection of Josh Simmons, Edward gives them a solid B.
"Simmons has done a great job moving his feet when engaged and has shown the foot quickness to mirror counters. There is still work to be done in terms of marrying his hands and feet in pass protection, but it looks as though Kansas City found its franchise left tackle late in the first round. Simmons has a great anchor at the point of attack and has a good understanding of sealing run lanes", said Edwards.
Simmons was the player they needed to fix their offensive line, so it's a little strange that they didn't get a better grade for their selection, but their grade shows how well he's played, as well as showing how the Chiefs can continue their dynasty.
If they can continue to find gems at the end of the first round, they'll never be strapped for talent, and they've shown it doesn't take much for Mahomes to lead them to a Super Bowl appearance. Of course, he's a rookie, so there are bound to be some problems that arise.
Simmons has already been ruled out for their Monday night matchup against the Washington Commanders, and presumably for their matchup against the Buffalo Bills as well. He's out for personal reasons, and it'll be a test for the Chiefs to see how they play moving forward against two difficult opponents.
