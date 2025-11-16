Which Chiefs Can Have Breakouts vs. the Broncos
Despite sitting at 5-4 through the first 10 weeks of the 2025 NFL season, the Kansas City Chiefs are still seen as one of the top contenders in the league — if not the presumptive Super Bowl favorite. Most of that optimism comes from the belief that their offense can be explosive like in years past, behind a resurgent MVP-level campaign from Patrick Mahomes, surrounded by a deep host of lethal weapons.
In Week 11, they face a stiff test against the Denver Broncos, who have fielded one of the top defenses in the NFL this season. They rank in the top three for both yards (270.7) and points (17.3) allowed per game so far. Meanwhile, the Chiefs have averaged the seventh-most yards (370.1) and ninth-most points (26.1), despite a sluggish start in their first three outings, missing both Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy.
The last time these two teams met, KC rested all its starters in Week 18 of the 2024 season, leading to a 38-0 blowout loss to drop to 15-2. Before that, they had a divisional rock fight, with the Chiefs surviving in a 16-14 victory to move to 9-0. Kansas City will be hoping for a much more encouraging offensive performance this time around.
2 Chiefs that could come out hot
1. Patrick Mahomes - Any Time Touchdown +300
Patrick Mahomes was using his legs a lot in the early season, with his top two downfield weapons out of the lineup. However, since Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy returned, he's been more than content to make plays with his arm again. He went from averaging over six rushing attempts and 37 yards on the ground in his first six games this year to just three attempts for 21 yards in his last three outings. He also hasn't had a rushing touchdown since Week 6's win over the Detroit Lions.
FanDuel has him at +300 to find the end zone himself in this upcoming matchup with the Denver Broncos. Last time Mahomes played them, he had just three rushes for 19 yards and no scores.
2. Rashee Rice - +950 to score 2+ touchdowns
Rashee Rice has wasted no time reestablishing himself as one of the top wide receivers in the NFL following his six-game suspension to begin the season. Since then, he's scored four total touchdowns in three games while averaging over six catches and 71 yards in each.
The Broncos will be without Patrick Surtain II in this one. FanDuel has Rice at +950 to notch his second multi-touchdown game of the season against Denver.
