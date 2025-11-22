Which Chief Must Shoulder the Load Again in Week 12
The Kansas City Chiefs' final injury report going into their Week 12 game against the Indianapolis Colts showcases that running back Isiah Pacheco will once again be unable to play. Therefore, the weight of the running back rooms' success falls on the weight of Kareem Hunt once more.
Pacheco hasn't played for the Chiefs since they defeated the Washington Commanders at home back in Week 8. During that time, Hunt stepped up in a way that would help the Chiefs' running game, but wouldn't help them in the win column. Since Pacheco's injury, the Chiefs have yet to win a game.
Going into a game that feels like a must-win for Kansas City, Hunt will need to turn back the clock to how he performed in his younger years if he wants to take some pressure off of Patrick Mahomes' legs. Mahomes is still a running threat for the Chiefs, even when head coach Andy Reid is calling for runs and they turn into passes.
- "We’re getting four plus yards and you go with it, but the runs are being called, it’s just sometimes they get turned into passes in today’s world, that’s how it goes. We’re getting them (run plays) in, now we have some hard runs where you just get up, line up and go. Probably could call more of those to be for you to write something there," Coach Reid said on Nov 17.
How Hunt Can Build on Week 11
Against the Denver Broncos, Hunt had a season-high in rushing yards with 59 in 13 carries. While this stat doesn't jump off the page, Hunt has been stellar in small, yet valuable gains, collecting 29 first downs this season and scoring six touchdowns, three of which have come over the last three games.
The Colts' run defense is ranked 22nd in the National Football League through Week 11, according to Pro Football Focus. The Chiefs' running game ranks 8th in the NFL, despite the lack of consistency from their backs this season.
For Hunt, gaining as many first downs will need to be his goal if the Chiefs want to keep up with the NFL's top offense this season. Continuing his touchdown streak to four games would be great, but at the end of the day, Hunt isn't as explosive as he once was. His longest rush of the season went for 33 yards.
