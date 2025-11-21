Chiefs' Starter Ruled Out for Monumental Colts Clash
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Andy Reid made a bit of a surprise announcement after practice Friday, but it wasn’t a surprise to the Chiefs.
The head coach ruled out Isiah Pacheco ahead of Sunday’s AFC showdown between the Chiefs (5-5) and Colts (8-2) on Sunday (12 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan).
Kansas City’s starting running back, Pacheco returned to practice on Wednesday with full participation, then finished the week on both Thursday and Friday as limited. But Reid said that was part of the plan in returning him to action following an MCL injury four weeks ago.
“We were just kind of seeing where he was at,” Reid said Friday, “trying to give him some work.”
Reid said he was pleased with Pacheco’s progress and noted the running back did some scout-team work this week as the Chiefs prepare to defend the league’s No. 1 rusher, Jonathan Taylor (1,139 yards), and No. 1 offense in both points (32.1) and yards (396.9).
Pacheco, called by his position coach Todd Pinkston a Tasmanian devil on Thursday, will miss a third straight game but could be in line to return to play on a short week. After hosting Indianapolis, the Chiefs travel to Dallas for a Thanksgiving game on Nov. 27.
Worthy, Suamataia questionable
Two other offensive starters, wide receiver Xavier Worthy (ankle) and left guard Kingsley Suamataia (concussion), were listed as questionable for Sunday’s game. Both players were full participation at Friday’s practice.
Colts update
Meanwhile, Indianapolis head coach Shane Steichen said Friday that no players would be ruled out, including Daniel Jones. The Colts’ starting quarterback popped up on the injury report, limited at Thursday’s practice, with what the team listed as a calf, but Steichen said Jones would start Sunday. The coach also confirmed the return of former Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward.
Reid spoke from the podium after practice on Friday. To view his full press conference, watch and read below:
Opening statement:
“All right. As far as the injuries go, everybody practiced today. We're going to end up listing Pacheco as out here in a minute. So, look forward to the challenge of playing Indy. Heck of a football team. So again, we look forward to playing in GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, too. One other thing I want to add to this, Allen Wright is going into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame. My hat goes off to him. Great job. Well done. Can't go anywhere or do anything in this league without a great equipment guy, and he's the best.”
On whether Isiah Pacheco had a setback in his return from a knee injury:
“It wasn't a setback. We were just kind of seeing where he was at, trying to give him some work. He did some scout-team stuff, and running around. We just, it was literally just to see where he was at. And I think he's coming out pretty good right now. So that’s a plus.”
On Kingsley Suamataia (concussion) and Xavier Worthy (ankle):
“Yeah, so Kingsley did okay. Now, I haven't, they're still doing all their stuff, so I've got to wait for that. But it looked like he did okay today. And Xavier did a nice job, too. He practiced today.”
On his assessment of Travis Kelce this season:
“Yeah, listen, I think he's done a heck of a job. He worked like crazy in the offseason to get himself in tip-top shape. And that’s what you have to do when you start reaching an older age. You got to try to work a little bit extra. And he did that, so it's paying off for him.”
