Which Teams Have Shown Interest in Chiefs' Matt Nagy

There have been and will continue to be drastic changes made to the Kansas City Chiefs' coaching staff and roster this offseason.

Kansas City's coaching staff is already under reconstruction, as Andy Reid has moved on from two position coaches in recent memory. Another coach who will most likely not be part of the picture next season is offensive coordinator Matt Nagy. The 47-year-old coach has been interviewed by several teams since the Chiefs' season officially ended.

The head coach candidates this offseason are not as highly regarded as in years past, but Nagy has been considered for multiple job openings. Here is a look at those teams, and what they would present to Kansas City's offensive coordinator.

Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals are one of the teams that have interviewed Nagy this offseason, and it would be an interesting landing spot for him. Arizona has intriguing pieces on both sides of the ball, but specifically on offense.

Arizona's pass-catching options inlcude Trey McBride, Marvin Harrison Jr., and Michael Wilson. McBride is one of the top tight ends in the league, and just totaled 126 receptions for 1,239 yards, and 11 touchdowns, which were all career-highs.

Harrison Jr. has been somewhat disappointing since being selected with the fourth-overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. However, the talent and potential is extremely high. Meanwhile, Wilson had a breakout season, securing 78 receptions for 1,006 yards and seven touchdowns.

Quarterback is a question mark heading into the offseason, as Kyler Murray will presumably be moved at some point in the near future. Jacoby Brissett took over as the starter after Week 5. The Cardinals would assumingly want to enter 2026 with a clear starter at the helm.

Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore, on the other hand, has their franchise quarterback in place with Lamar Jackson. The Ravens are coming off a disappointing season , failing to reach the playoffs with an 8-9 record, while averaging 192.8 passing yards per game, which ranked 28th in the league.

This does not seem like a fit, but it would be interesting to see how the Ravens would look with Nagy as head coach and main play-caller.

Las Vegas Raiders

Not sure this would be the ideal spot for Nagy, as he would be competing in a loaded AFC West with, by far, the worst roster in the division. The Raiders do possess some elite offensive talent with Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty in the skill-position group and will presumably be taking Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the first-overall pick in the upcoming draft.

However, Las Vegas' offensive line and defense were each bottom-five units in the league this past season, making it extremely difficult to stay competitive.

Tennessee Titans

This has been the most likely destination for Nagy from the beginning of the process. Tennessee's general manager, Mike Borgonzi, who served as the assistant general manager in Kansas City. His relationship with Nagy has shaped the opinion that Nagy could be the leading candidate for the Titans' head coach vacancy.

This is another roster with several needs, and it will take multiple offseasons to address and transform into a competitive team.

