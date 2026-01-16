How Todd Monken Domino Would Affect the Chiefs



Reports surfaced on Wednesday night that former Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, was expected to accept the New York Giants' offer as their next head coach. That became official on Thursday morning, as the Giants and Harbaugh were finalizing contract details. It is expected to be a five-year deal-making Harbaugh, one of the highest-paid coaches in the NFL.

Additionally, the 63-year-old head coach is expected to bring Baltimore's offensive coordinator Todd Monken with him to New York. While Monken is being considered by several teams for the same position, and the Giants will do their due diligence in the hiring process, Monken is the leading candidate for New York.

While that may not seem to be a big deal to the Kansas City Chiefs, there are a couple of reasons why this affects Kansas City.

Another Horse in the Race for an Offensive Coordinator

Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy looks on during the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

If Monken ends up departing Baltimore for New York, which is expected, the Ravens will join a group of teams needing a new offensive play-caller . Those teams include, Los Angeles Chargers, Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions, and as it has been well-documented, potentially the Chiefs.

All of those teams present attractive landing spots for offensive minds, such as Mike McDaniel and Kliff Kingsbury. Obviously, the Ravens are an intriguing spot for any coach, as they are led by quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) rolls out to pass during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

It was a down year for the 29-year-old quarterback, who threw for 2,549 yards, 21 touchdowns, and seven interceptions in 13 games. Jackson's rushing also took a dip, as he only ran the ball 67 times for 349 yards and two touchdowns. Prior to 2025, the dual-threat quarterback had at least 112 rushing attempts and 695 yards on the ground.

Regardless, the Ravens will be in line for a premier offensive coordinator as long as Jackson is behind center in Baltimore.

How the Chiefs Should React

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Kansas City needs to make a hire as soon as possible. Preferably one outside of Andy Reid's coaching tree. The Chiefs' offense has sputtered in the last few seasons, which has led the team to averaging less than 25 points per game during that span.

These teams around the league that need an offensive coordinator will not hesitate to hire one off the market as soon as they can. Reid and Kansas City need to recognize this and speed up their process. This does not mean to hire an offensive coordinator without being diligent in the process, but the Chiefs need to begin making calls to available coaches who can turn around the offense.

Never again miss one major story related to the Chiefs when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.