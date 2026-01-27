Why Chiefs Are Interested Whether Stafford Returns in 2026

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Matthew Stafford’s teeth weren’t the only topic of discussion after the Rams lost Sunday’s NFC title game in Seattle.

Asked shortly after the heartbreaking 31-27 loss whether he plans on returning for an 18th NFL season, Stafford understandably couldn’t offer anything concrete.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) walks on field before the 2026 NFC Championship Game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

“I can't generalize six months of my life 10 minutes after a loss,” Stafford said afterward. “So, I appreciate the guys in this locker room, a lot, everybody that helped me and helped our team be as successful as we were this year. And that's all I'll answer for you.”

Why Chiefs have interest

When he’s ready to answer, Andy Reid, Steve Spagnuolo and the Chiefs will be listening. That’s because Kansas City’s list of 2026 opponents includes a difficult road game against the Rams.

After nine consecutive division titles and, before that, three straight second-place finishes, the Chiefs finished third in the AFC West. Their 6-11 record was their worst mark (and first losing season) in the Andy Reid era, Kansas City’s lowest winning percentage since finishing 2-14 in 2012.

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones sacks Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford at Ford Field, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. The Lions lost, 34-30. | Anntaninna Biondo, Detroit Free Press, Detroit Free Press via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Reid’s first season in Kansas City, 2013, also was the last time the Chiefs played anything other than a first- or second-place schedule.

But their third-place slate in 2026 is anything but easy. Not only do they play both Super Bowl qualifiers, New England at home and Seattle on the road, the Chiefs also are one of only three NFL teams that have to face all four conference championship teams. Kansas City, Las Vegas and the L.A. Chargers also get that quartet of opponents, including two games against division-rival Denver.

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) runs the ball after interception during the first quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Five brutal games

That’s five difficult games. To put that in context, New England this year played just one of the finalists from the 2024 season – two games against division rival Buffalo. In fact, over the last three seasons, only one team has played all four conference finalists from the prior year, the 2024 Buccaneers.

Plus, the Chiefs might have to face Stafford, the favorite for the MVP award, scheduled to be unveiled Feb. 5 at NFL Honors. Insider Adam Schefter on Monday shared his thoughts on Stafford’s future.

Sep 29, 2019; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the fourth quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-Imagn Images | Raj Mehta-Imagn Images

“I think the thinking around the league,” Schefter said on Monday’s edition of NFL Live, “has been that Matthew Stafford would likely be back next season.

“Now, there will be conversations that occur between him and his family, him and his team, before he gets to a certain point, but the way he was playing this year, at the level he was playing, it's hard to imagine that he wouldn't want to come back. But that's something he still has to decide this upcoming offseason.”

