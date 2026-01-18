Why Broncos Beating Bills is Good for the Chiefs

Missing the playoffs was obviously a disappointment for the Kansas City Chiefs, who have won three Super Bowls in the Patrick Mahomes era. Kansas City finished with a 6-11 record, third in the AFC West, and No. 12 in the conference.

With the Chiefs failing to win the division for the first time since 2015, the Denver Broncos took advantage of Kansas City's downfall, compiling a 14-3 record and earning the No. 1 seed in the AFC. After spending last week on bye, the Broncos opened their 2025 playoffs at home against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday in the divisional round.

While Chiefs' fans are probably disappointed with the result, Denver advancing to the AFC Championship game actually benefits Kansas City in the near future .

Denver Will Be Picking Later in the Draft

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) and offensive tackle Garett Bolles (72) celebrate after winning an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Broncos will now be picking anywhere in the range of 29-32 in the upcoming draft after defeating the Bills on Saturday night. With Bo Nix out for the rest of the season, as he suffered a fractured ankle, Denver will unlikely be hoisting the Lombardi Trophy. Kansas City's supporters will happy if the Broncos fall short of their goals.

Nonetheless, Denver's roster is already one of the most stacked ones in the league, so picking at the end of the first round will benefit the Chiefs. When assessing the AFC West and their positions in the upcoming draft, the Las Vegas Raiders will be selecting first overall, the Chiefs will be selecting ninth overall, the Los Angeles Chargers will be selecting 22nd overall, and as mentioned, the Broncos will be selecting anywhere from 29-32.

For the time in a decade, Kansas City will have an advantage, in terms of drafting higher up the board, than half of the division.

Josh Allen Does Not Gain Super Bowl Experience

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is all smiles after getting up after about a 15-yard run during first half action at Empower FIeld at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on Jan. 17, 2026. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The discourse surrounding Mahomes and Allen has slightly shifted over the last two seasons. While Mahomes has beaten Allen head-to-head in the postseason and reached a Super Bowl during that span. However, Allen has arguably been a better quarterback, winning an MVP and producing lofty numbers with lesser talent around him.

At this point, there are opinions around the sports world that Allen has surpassed Mahomes as the best quarterback in the NFL. Those opinions would have felt justified if the 29-year-old signal caller ended up winning the Super Bowl this season.

However, Denver prevented Allen having a chance at accomplishing that goal, keeping Mahomes at his spot as the best quarterback in the NFL.