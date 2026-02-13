Why DeMarco Murray Hire Could Hint Chiefs' Future Plans

There have been and will continue to be seismic changes in the Kansas City Chiefs' organization this offseason, as the team must deal with less-than-ideal parameters heading into the 2026 season.

After making several changes to the coaching staff last month, including offensive coordinator and several position coaches. On Wednesday, the Chiefs made the latest addition to the staff, hiring DeMarco Murray as the running backs coach.

Murray played for the Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, and Tennessee Titans during his seven-year career. He has been the running backs coach for the Oklahoma Sooners, which is his alma mater. The hire was a shocking development, as Murray was not on anyone's radar to join Kansas City.

Could Murray's employment be an indicator of how the Chiefs approach the running back position this offseason?

Free Agency

While Murray has not proven himself as a coach at the NFL level, his name and knowledge of the position could be influential for impending free agent running backs to consider signing with the Chiefs. There are multiple running backs on the open market who would be great additions to the team, and this could signal Kansas City attempting to take a big swing for a player, such as Breece Hall.

The 24-year-old running back has been deprived of winning , as he has spent his first four years with the New York Jets, who have come nowhere close to playoff contention during that span. Hall is expected to command a hefty contract, but could he potentially take a marginal paycut to compete for a Super Bowl with the Chiefs?

Maybe. Maybe not. Regardless, this hire indicates that Kansas City will not settle at running back this offseason, and it would be surprising if the Chiefs attempt to sign Hall, who they nearly acquired at the trade deadline.

NFL Draft

Kansas City owns the ninth-overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft , and the direction the Chiefs decide to take with the pick has been heavily discussed since it was cemented. Pass rusher, offensive line, wide receiver, and running back have all been suggested as positions of need this offseason.

However, there has been one player repeatedly linked with Kansas City, and that is Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love. The Chiefs' rushing attack was inept in 2025, which contributed to Kansas City's downfall. Love would be an instant upgrade, but it would not be the best decision by a team with more dire needs.

Nevertheless, there is something to think about with this pick now that Murray is the Chiefs' running backs coach.