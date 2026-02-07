Why Jim Schwartz Sitting Out in 2026 is Good for Chiefs

Last week, the Cleveland Browns hired former Baltimore Ravens' offensive coordinator Todd Monken as the new head coach. It was not the most popular signing among those who cover the league. It was also not appreciated within the building, as defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz was irritated by not being given the job. Rumors circulated that he would force his way out of Cleveland.

On Friday, the 59-year-old defensive coordinator submitted his letter of resignation to the Browns, ending his three-year tenure in Cleveland.

Earlier this week, Sports Illustrated's Senior NFL Writer Albert Breer suggested that Schwartz could end up in the AFC West .

What Breer Suggested

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) talks with defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz on the during the second half against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

"As for Schwartz, if he’s not back in Cleveland, I wouldn’t be surprised to see Klint Kubiak make a run at landing him, once he coaches his last game as [Seattle] Seahawks [offensive coordinator] on Sunday," Breer stated.

"Speaking of Schwartz, the Browns are still trying to get him to stay under new coach Todd Monken," Breer explained. "For those who missed it last week: Schwartz remains under contract, but told people during Cleveland’s coaching search that the only way he’d stay would be as head coach. He wasn’t pleased, as you might imagine, when he didn’t get the job, so it’ll be interesting to see if the Browns can rope him back in."

What is the Fallout of Schwartz's Resignation

Cleveland Browns co-owner Jimmy Haslam, right, chats with defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz before an NFL preseason football game at Cleveland Browns Stadium, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Cleveland, Ohio. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK

While Schwartz would instantly be one of the most sought-after defensive coordinators on the market, it was reported by ESPN's Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter that the disgruntled coach will sit out next season.

This is major news for many reasons, but an under-the-radar narrative from this whole ordeal is how this benefits the Kansas City Chiefs.

Why This is Positive News for Kansas City

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) hugs offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak after defeating the Los Angeles Rams in overtime at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Breer did not just suggest the Raiders as a potential landing spot for Schwartz on a whim. There was certainly substance and sourcing behind that claim as a potential development. It also makes a ton of sense when assessing the coaching landscape around the league.

Las Vegas is only one of a few teams needing to fill their defensive coordinator vacancy. With the soon-to-be official hire of Seattle Seahawks' offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak as the head coach, the Raiders' focus will be on pairing Kubiak with a formidable defensive coordinator.

Schwartz would have easily been at the top of Las Vegas' list if he were interested in coaching next season. However, as reported, that is not the case, and the Chiefs caught a significant break. If the Raiders added Kubiak, Schwartz, and quarterback Fernando Mendoza, with almost $90 million in cap space, Kansas City would have to look over its shoulder.