Why Chiefs' Offense Could Be In Dire Straits Next Season

The Kansas City Chiefs knew that this would be a crucial offseason for the team. It could make the difference between taking a single gap year from title contention and the actual end of a dynasty. Instead of avenging their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX in 2025, they continued their skid, missing the playoffs entirely at 6-11.



It's not just the record or their failure to make the postseason. Kansas City's roster was clearly subpar this past year and struggled heavily, even when Patrick Mahomes was healthy and in the lineup. Now, General Manager Brett Veach and the rest of the Chiefs' brass have to figure out how to get this team back into the upper echelon in one offseason.



Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chris Oladokun (19) throws the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Chiefs have a lot of work to do



The Kansas City Chiefs already showed plenty of holes in their roster by the end of the 2025 NFL season. Just days after the campaign ended, this franchise and its fans found out that they might have even more issues to address than initially expected. For one, it's not a guarantee that Patrick Mahomes will be fully recovered from his ACL surgery come Week 1. The timeline for his injury is usually nine months to a year, so the Chiefs will have to be prepared to go a good chunk of the early season without him.



Considering what they saw from Chris Oladokun in the last three games, there shouldn't be much confidence that he can steer the ship until Mahomes is back. Even if he only has to start a few weeks to begin the campaign, KC showed this season that they can't afford to fall into a hole early on and just expect to flip the switch.



Oct 27, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy (left) and coach Andy Reid react against the Las Vegas Raiders in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Chiefs' offense set to take more hits



The Chiefs might also be losing offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, who's scheduled to interview for the Tennessee Titans' head coaching vacancy later this week and could get consideration elsewhere, too. They might also have to deal with the repercussions of Travis Kelce retiring. Kansas City does have the ninth-overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft to bolster its roster, but it might have to spend that selection on a replacement now, rather than an additional piece.



Between Carnell Tate, Makai Lemon, Denzel Boston, and Jordyn Tyson, there's plenty of high-level wide receiver talent available for KC in the first round. However, if they're taking one of them to replace Kelce as the top pass-catcher, it won't make the offense any better — it's just forcing their hand with their ninth-overall pick.

