Why Thanksgiving is Another Must-Win Game for the Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs have been playing in what feels like must-win games since Week 3 of the 2025 campaign. Beginning the season 0-2, clawing back, falling under .500 again, clawing back, falling to .500, and now just above .500, it's been a rollercoaster of a season through 11 games for Kansas City.

Going into Week 13 against the Dallas Cowboys, taking them on on the road, and holding a 6-5 record, just proves that this is yet another must-win scenario for the reigning AFC champions. The Cowboys are in a must-win scenario themselves, and should the Chiefs get the win, their season has hope.

According to Mike Florio and former NFL quarterback Chris Simms, speaking on this Thanksgiving Day clash between Kansas City and Dallas, Florio believes it has an elimination game feel to it. Both franchises need the win, and whoever loses, the path to the playoffs got a whole lot bumpier.

"It kind of feels like an elimination game, doesn't it? It kind of feels like whoever loses this game is screwed and may have to run the table to have a shot," Florio said on Wednesday.

"I would worry about you falling to 6-6, and the next team that's number seven in the AFC standings is 7-4. They got a two-game cushion. It's the Buffalo Bills who have the tiebreaker against you. Yeah, that's a little scary. It is must-win," Simms said.

Several teams sit ahead of Kansas City and hold tie breakers over the franchise, meaning that a loss wouldn't necessarily end their playoff hopes, but it would make getting there very difficult.

Since Patrick Mahomes has become the Chiefs' starting quarterback, the thought of missing the playoffs hasn't been very realistic until right now.

"The Chiefs, I'll say it's not do or die, but it's damn close to it. So, that adds to the whole intrigue and awesomeness of this matchup. You're right with the America's team versus the trying to be the world's team and Kansas City and Patrick Mahomes ."

The Battle Against Dallas

The Chiefs have played poorly away from Arrowhead this season, which doesn't bode well for them going into such a big game. But the Cowboys have seen their fair share of struggles when playing at home.

The Cowboys are 3-1-1 when playing at home this season, and while they enter Week 13 coming off a huge win against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Eagles could afford a loss. The Chiefs can't. This should be a battle that many remember, as both franchises' seasons are on the line.

