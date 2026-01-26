Why These Playoffs Should Give Chiefs Hope

After reaching at least the conference championship game the last seven years, the Kansas City Chiefs missed the playoffs entirely this season after going 6-11 and finishing third in the AFC West.

While it was disappointing for the coaching staff and players to watch the playoffs unfold at home, there were several reasons why the Chiefs should feel content with how this year's postseason played out. Here is a look back at the playoffs and the developments that benefited Kansas City heading into next season.

Quarterback Play in the AFC was Underwhelming

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is disappointed in having to try for a field goal to tie the game after several unsuccessful drives to the end zone during second half action at Empower FIeld at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on Jan. 17, 2026. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With the Chiefs missing the playoffs, many believed that it could be a changing of the guard in the AFC, as multiple quarterbacks had an opportunity to elevate themselves into another tier with a Super Bowl run.

Josh Allen was at the top of that list, as he is universally viewed as a top-two quarterback in the NFL, challenging Patrick Mahomes for the top spot in league circles. The 29-year-old quarterback has surpassed the three-time Super Bowl MVP in several evaluators' assessments, but Allen's performance in the 33-30 loss against the Denver Broncos was jarring. He committed four turnovers - two interceptions and two fumbles - which proved costly.

Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws in the first quarter against the New England Patriots in an AFC Divisional Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Additionally, Justin Herbert and C.J. Stroud were pitiful in their postseason appearances. Herbert has yet to win a playoff game in his first six years as a starter, and had a great opportunity to achieve that feat against a young and vulnerable New England Patriots team. The Los Angeles Chargers ' defense allowed 16 points, but Herbert and the offense could only muster three points. Meanwhile, Stroud, in two playoff games, committed seven turnovers - five interceptions and two fumbles - proving to be the Texans' weak link.

Drake Maye has established himself as the next man up in the quarterback discussion, which will be something to watch for next season for the Chiefs.

Kansas City is Flawed, But May Not Be as Far Away as Originally Thought

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) talks with head coach Andy Reid during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

As mentioned, quarterback play left a lot to be desired at times, but if anything else was apparent, it was that most teams in the playoff field have clear blemishes. The Seattle Seahawks are the one team that does not possess an overbearing weakness, as the presumed shortcoming was Sam Darnold, who erased the concerns surrounding his performance in the playoffs.

Because the Chiefs will be selecting in the top 10 each round in this upcoming draft, they have a chance to quickly refurbish their roster with elite, young talent.