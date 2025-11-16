Why Week 11 Matters More for Chiefs than Broncos
Week 11 has a ton of marquee games on its slate, but when it comes to the Kansas City Chiefs' time to play, a ton of eyes should be on the game. This Week 11 game between the Chiefs and the Denver Broncos holds a ton of weight on the future of the Chiefs' 2025 campaign.
The Chiefs are in a vulnerable position going into this game, with so much to gain and even more to lose. The 5-4 record and third-place standing in the AFC West division is unlike the Chiefs the NFL has seen over the last few years, but that's the reality they're living in.
Denver holds an 8-2 record and has won seven games straight. A loss for the Broncos would allow the Chiefs to build that confidence that they can come back to win the division, but a loss would spell disaster.
Analyst's Thoughts
On a recent episode of NFL on ESPN, Stephen A. Smith was asked which franchise is in a position to win this game, and obviously, he chose Kansas City.
- "It's definitely Kansas City. I mean, you two games out, you lose this game, you three games out. You lose this game, I think you don't have a chance of winning the AFC West. It's just that simple. It's not that complicated," Smith said.
- "Kansas City Chiefs have not looked great throughout this season. We know that. They're five and four. Uh, but they got all their horses back. I mean, you know, Rashee Rice is back. You got Xavier Worthy's back. You got Thornton and those brothers. Travis Kelce's there. You got to figure it out. It's just that simple."
Despite holding the division lead, the Broncos have shown that they're beatable. Almost resembling the 2024 Kansas City Chiefs with several one-score victories, if this game is close, it's likely that the Chiefs turn into the team that's been difficult for Denver to beat since Mahomes became the starting quarterback.
- "Denver, honestly speaking, I'm going to say this, and I know it's going to sound disrespectful. I don't mean it that way, but it shouldn't be that damn hard. It shouldn't be that damn hard because with Denver, they're going to give you opportunities to win the game, especially in Denver," Smith said.
A Broncos loss would still keep them in first place in the division, but it would make the race down the stretch that much more interesting to keep tabs on.
