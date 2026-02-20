Why the Chiefs Would Benefit From Ty Simpson's Draft Stock Rising

For the first time since selecting Patrick Mahomes with the No. 10 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs are positioned with a top-10 pick in the draft. A major difference from then to now is that the Chiefs inherited the No. 9 pick in this year's draft due to a 6-11 record. When Kansas City took Mahomes, it traded up 17 spots from No. 27.

Nonetheless, the Chiefs, for the first time in the Mahomes era , are this high up in the draft board and could finally benefit from talent at specific positions falling to them. Unfortunately, this draft class does not provide a plethora of options at quarterback , which would be beneficial for Kansas City.

However, on Thursday, NFL Network's Draft Analyst Daniel Jeremiah held a pre-combine press conference, revealing several tidbits of information pertaining to the draft. There was one subject specifically that should have caught the Chiefs' attention heading into the combine.

There Could Be a Second Quarterback Taken in the First Round

Sep 27, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) throws a pass against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Fernando Mendoza is the top quarterback in this class, and there is a major gap between him and the QB2 in the draft - Ty Simpson. Kansas City would love for another quarterback to be considered by several teams in the first round, and Jeremiah's report indicates that could be a possibility.

"I wouldn't be stunned if [Simpson] ended up going in the first round because there are enough teams in need at the position," Jeremiah said.

As Jeremiah stated, several teams are in need of a quarterback, including the New York Jets, Arizona Cardinals, and Cleveland Browns. All it takes is one of those teams or another farther down the board to fall in love with Simpson to aggressively pursue him in the first few picks of the draft for the Chiefs to reap the benefits.

Despite the Clear Need, the Jets Will Not Use First-Round Pick On QB

Nov 13, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) looks to pass the ball against the New England Patriots in the third quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

"If you go into next year with a bunch of picks, and your offensive and defensive lines are in good shape, and you can find your quarterback of the future at that point in time, I think that's the right way to go," Jeremiah said of how the Jets should attack this draft. "Who knows, maybe you hit the lottery on one of these younger veterans you could try to get."

With the No. 2 pick, New York would obviously be over-drafting Simpson, or any other quarterback in this year's class, but the Chiefs would be more than happy to see two quarterbacks off the board early.