Chiefs Would Be Perfect Landing Spot for a Veteran Defensive Star
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Kansas City could be in the mix for a top defensive player this offseason. Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence has requested a trade from his team, and the Chiefs could be a possible destination.
Alongside current Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones, the interior line would take a major jump this next season. Lawrence is rated as one of the best defensive linemen, so Kansas City could have to give up quite a haul to get him.
Of course, the current salary cap may cause some problems, but General Manager Brett Veach has the means to take the risk. The Chiefs have plenty of picks this upcoming draft, so the team could give the Giants some value for draft night later this month.
Kansas City has currently been in talks around the league of possibly trading their ninth pick and moving up to get a top edge rusher. Stars like David Bailey, Rueben Bain Jr., and Keldric Faulk are all guys that could be worth the risk. The Chiefs need a guy that can be a threat to opposing offensive lines, so it could be worth mentioning the idea of going after a veteran rather than risking a top pick on an edge rusher.
Lawrence has been rated highly since he came into the league in 2019. There is a reason for this as well because of his size and ability to bull rush whoever is put in front of him. Throughout the past seven years, he has totaled 30.5 sacks, 341 total tackles, and five forced fumbles. He has been a continuous star player for New York.
In last year’s poll for the top 100 players, Lawrence was ranked 17th overall. Although the talk of a possible trade is there, the Giants are going to do everything in their power to keep their defensive force. With his lingering injury problem, his trade value might not be as high as it once was.
The Giants are currently asking for a late-first round pick, and the Chiefs have just that. After trading corner Trent McDuffie to the Rams in March, Kansas City received the 29th pick. The organization could use this moving forward before draft night.
With struggles throughout a lot of positions on the defensive side of the ball, it seems to be a focus for the organization to obtain some more defensive line pieces. The Chiefs have been one of the worst teams the past couple years at getting to quarterbacks, so this trade would play out tremendously.
Kansas City will have to make a decision in the upcoming weeks on whether they want to risk draft capital by trading for a recent injury prone Dexter Lawrence, or if they will hold out and trust a young rookie to help their defense.
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Caden Letsche is a senior at the University of Kansas, majoring in Journalism. He has covered all things Jayhawks over the past four years, traveling across the country following the team. Sports have always been a passion.