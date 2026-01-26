How Klint Kubiak Joining Raiders Would Affect Chiefs

The NFL coaching market has been robust this offseason, as many as 10 teams will be heading into next season with new head coaches. One of those teams include the Las Vegas Raiders who fired Pete Carroll after one season.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, there is one candidate who has been involved in one of the most surprising teams in the league, who is seen as a strong candidate to replace Carroll.

"Raiders' coaching search should come into focus after Sunday," Fowler reported. "Multiple league sources consider [Seattle] Seahawks [offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak a prime candidate after a strong first interview."

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll walks off the field after the Raiders defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 14-12 at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

As it is the case every year, there are several teams who are hitting the reset button heading into next season, and hiring the right coach is monumental towards that organization's success. Obviously, the Raiders are one of those teams, as they hold the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

With Kubiak being viewed as a serious candidate for Las Vegas' head coach vacancy, here is how the potential hire would affect the Kansas City Chiefs.

Raiders Pairing an Offensive Mind with a Young Quarterback Would Not be Ideal for Kansas City

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) throws a pass against the Oregon Ducks during the third quarter of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

It has been well-documented that Las Vegas holds the rights to the first-overall pick in the upcoming draft. With no long-term answer at quarterback currently on the roster, the Raiders will presumably select former Indiana signal caller, Fernando Mendoza.

Pairing a quarterback with an offensive-minded head coach is what teams starting over at both positions should prioritize. In this case, Mendoza and Kubiak would be a great building block for a team that possesses elite talent at running back and tight end.

As stated, establishing chemistry between a rookie quarterback and a first-year head coach who oversees the offense is the ideal way to develop a franchise quarterback. Of all the coaching candidates, Kubiak would be one of the last play-callers the Chiefs would want to go up against twice a season.

Kubiak Would Elevate Las Vegas' Offense

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams in overtime at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Last offseason, the Seahawks hired Kubiak as their offensive coordinator, pairing the former New Orleans Saints' play-caller with Sam Darnold. Seattle was not viewed as a contending team heading into the season, as people around the league were not fully convinced by Darnold's success with the Minnesota Vikings in 2024.

The skill-position group was headlined by Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Kenneth Walker, and Cooper Kupp heading into 2025. Smith-Njigba established himself as one of the top wide receivers in the NFL, leading the league with 1,793 receiving yards.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) carries the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Las Vegas' offensive personnel is arguably more impressive with Brock Bowers, Ashton Jeanty, and presumably Mendoza behind center. Offensive line is a major issue to address this offseason for the Raiders, but the foundational pieces are there for an offensive play-caller to take full advantage of.

Kansas City will have its hands full if Las Vegas is able to form a head coach-quarterback tandem of Kubiak and Mendoza. If that transpires, and both individuals are a hit, the Raiders could be one of the most potent offenses for years to come.