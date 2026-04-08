Legendary Nantz Tells Kelce Why He Makes Chiefs Sing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Jim Nantz took one look at Travis Kelce and made an executive decision on behalf of CBS. NCIS: New Orleans could wait.

The network’s most recognized personality, Nantz couldn’t resist. He’d just presented the Lamar Hunt Trophy to the franchise Hunt founded, handing it to his son, Clark. Flanked by Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, Nantz heard a voice in his ear.

Jan 19, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs former player Bobby Bell and CBS sportscaster Jim Nantz and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and strong safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) and tight end Travis Kelce (87) and general manager Brett Veach (left to right) celebrate on stage after the AFC Championship Game against the Tennessee Titans at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Do not go another question!

“They're telling me, ‘We got to get through this,’” Nantz recalled as a guest on this week’s edition of New Heights, speaking to Kelce. “’Make it really fast. No follow-up questions. Just one question to the coach and one question to Pat.’ They got to get to this programming while the audience is sizable.

“And Patrick answers a question, and I'm looking at you as he's answering it, letting you know I'm coming to you next. And they're saying in my ear, ‘Do not. Do not go another question!’”

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) goes in for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first quarter of the AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 in Kansas City, Mo. | Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com, Nashville Tennessean via Imagn Content Services, LLC

With 76,000 fans watching the presentation, and millions more on television, Nantz delivered a stiff-arm that would’ve impressed Derrick Henry. He went another question.

“So, I said, ‘Hey, before we go, Travis, come over here real quick.’”

Jan 19, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates against the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Keeping a straight face on live television, Nantz suddenly realized that the Chiefs’ tight end was prone to F-bombs. Smiling, Nantz quietly wondered how he would handle insubordination followed by a massive fine from the Federal Communications Commission.

“The F in fight dragged on so long,” Nantz remembered. “I was so relieved that the F-word came out with an F-I instead of an F-U.

Kelce made Chiefs sing

“And I said, ‘We're out of here. James Brown, back to you.’ And you made the whole thing sing.”

Kelce made the whole stadium sing, adopting the 1986 Beastie Boys ballad as the Chiefs’ fight song that year. But none of it would’ve happened without Nantz putting the brakes on NCIS: New Orleans, which fizzled out a year later.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards (57) during the second quarter in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Feb. 12, 2023. | Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Chiefs did the opposite. That Lamar Hunt Trophy presentation launched a string of five Super Bowl berths over six seasons, with three Super Bowl titles. Nantz called every AFC championship game as well as the Super Bowl 58 victory over San Francisco.

That one included a Vegas-style call from Nantz after Mahomes hit Mecole Hardman on a 3-yard “Tom and Jerry” touchdown in overtime.

Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates after throwing the winning touchdown to wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. (12) during overtime against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

“Las Vegas jackpot,” Nantz called, noting on Wednesday’s episode that he had not pre-planned that line as he has with some events.

A few minutes later, he met Kelce again on a stage to present a trophy. By that time, the tight end had gone public with his Taylor Swift relationship, and Kelce was singing another song.

“I went up on the victory platform,” Nantz said, “and somebody, someone started singing Viva Las Vegas.”