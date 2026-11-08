Live Game Thread & Updates for Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Jets in Week 9
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The Kansas City Chiefs have dropped consecutive games over the past two weeks. All of a sudden, Andy Reid's squad has lost its grip on the AFC West lead and finds itself in a must-win situation against the New York Jets as the division race heats up.
While the Jets' record is mediocre on paper, they have been competitive in most of their contests. This is not a game fans will want to miss. For those looking to follow along with live updates, we'll be providing the score and every significant moment throughout the afternoon here at Chiefs on SI.
Chiefs vs. Jets Live Score Updates
First Quarter
Pregame: Click here to see the Chiefs' inactives today.
14:53: Chiefs win the toss and defer. Jets will open the first drive of the afternoon at their 31-yard line.
12:10: Couple of first downs for the Jets to start the afternoon after Geno Smith finds Omar Cooper Jr. on third down. NY is alternating Breece Hall and Braelon Allen in the backfield.
6:47: An excellent drive by the Jets stalls on the goal-line. They went 64 yards downfield but were unable to punch it in from the red zone. The Chiefs' pass rush provided very little resistance, but they are able to escape with just a field goal from Jason Sanders. Jets lead, 3-0.
How to Watch Chiefs vs. Jets
Time: 12 p.m. CT
Channel: CBS (KCTV locally)
Link: Watch CBS
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Josh Schulman covers both the Kansas City Chiefs and Kansas Jayhawks for KC Sports Network. He recently graduated from The College of New Jersey, majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with daily podcasts, live shows on YouTube, and plenty of exclusive social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.