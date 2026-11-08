Live Game Thread & Updates for Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Jets in Week 9

The Kansas City Chiefs have dropped consecutive games over the past two weeks. All of a sudden, Andy Reid's squad has lost its grip on the AFC West lead and finds itself in a must-win situation against the New York Jets as the division race heats up.



While the Jets' record is mediocre on paper, they have been competitive in most of their contests. This is not a game fans will want to miss. For those looking to follow along with live updates, we'll be providing the score and every significant moment throughout the afternoon here at Chiefs on SI.

Chiefs vs. Jets Live Score Updates

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid pre game against the Jets at MetLife Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

First Quarter

Pregame: Click here to see the Chiefs' inactives today.



14:53: Chiefs win the toss and defer. Jets will open the first drive of the afternoon at their 31-yard line.



12:10: Couple of first downs for the Jets to start the afternoon after Geno Smith finds Omar Cooper Jr. on third down. NY is alternating Breece Hall and Braelon Allen in the backfield.



6:47: An excellent drive by the Jets stalls on the goal-line. They went 64 yards downfield but were unable to punch it in from the red zone. The Chiefs' pass rush provided very little resistance, but they are able to escape with just a field goal from Jason Sanders. Jets lead, 3-0.

East Rutherford, NJ October 1, 2023 Dalvin Cook of the Jets runs the ball in the second half. The New York Jets host the Kansas City Chiefs at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on October 1, 2023. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Jets

Time: 12 p.m. CT

Channel: CBS (KCTV locally)

Link: Watch CBS

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