ESPN Matchup Predictor Analyzes Chiefs vs. Jets Showdown in Week 9

The Kansas City Chiefs are reeling amid a frustrating two-game losing streak, but Andy Reid's squad has a perfect bounce-back opportunity this week against the 2-6 New York Jets. The two AFC opponents will meet on the gridiron for the first time since 2023 as KC returns to Arrowhead Stadium following a road stretch.

Kansas City will be motivated on both sides of the ball after surrendering a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter to the Broncos. Now that the Chiefs no longer hold the lead in the AFC West, every game from here on out is crucial to staying alive in the division race.



Meanwhile, the Jets are merely playing for draft position at this stage of the season, having lost six of their past seven matchups and presumably looking to sell a few key pieces at the trade deadline. However, head coach Aaron Glenn is also trying to preserve his job security and convince ownership he's the right man for the job.

While sportsbooks favor the Chiefs in this one, what does the ESPN Matchup Predictor forecast? Here's what the computer model projects one day before kickoff.

Jets at Chiefs: ESPN Matchup Predictor Gives Prediction

It shouldn't come as a surprise that the matchup predictor heavily favors the home team in this one.

East Rutherford, NJ October 1, 2023 Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes gets out of the grasp of Quinnen Williams of the Jets in the second half. The New York Jets host the Kansas City Chiefs at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on October 1, 2023. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

ESPN Matchup Predictor Chances at Victory: Chiefs 80.2%, Jets 19.7%.

With a greater than four-in-five chance to come out victorious, oddsmakers are heavily backing the Chiefs tomorrow.

Chiefs on SI's Take

The matchup predictor is correct to side with Kansas City, but the final score shouldn't be as lopsided as many people expect.

Chiefs fans might be surprised to learn how competitive the Jets have been in their losses. Five of their six defeats have been decided by one possession, and their biggest margin of defeat was 11 points back in Week 4. Even if the outcomes haven't gone their way, Glenn still has this group playing hard week in and week out.



Patrick Mahomes and the defense have taken care of sub-.500 opponents thus far, compiling a 3-0 record in those contests. However, players have openly discussed how difficult it has been to blow out these perceived inferior teams and dominate from start to finish.

Many of NY's woes have been pinned on poor coaching decisions rather than a lack of talent. Of course, being without wide receiver Garrett Wilson will greatly impact the Jets' offense for the worse as he continues to be the subject of trade talks.

Fans attending the game at Arrowhead tomorrow should feel fairly confident in a Chiefs win, but don't be surprised if the Jets keep it close for a couple of quarters.

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