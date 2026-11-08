How to Watch Chiefs vs. Jets: NFL Week 9 TV, Odds, Preview

It's been a rough couple of weeks for the Kansas City Chiefs, but they have a prime opportunity to bounce back when they take on the visiting New York Jets on Sunday.

With head coach Andy Reid's crew reeling after back-to-back losses, there's some pressure to right the ship. Fortunately for Kansas City, its next three opponents (including Week 9) have a combined record of 8-16.

Can the hosts find a way to take down New York? It could be a nice spot for quarterback Patrick Mahomes as, per RBSDM, the Jets are 28th in dropback EPA per play surrendered at 0.193. If not, perhaps running back Kenneth Walker gets going or defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo's pass rush finally creates some momentum.

Here's everything you need to know and how you can follow along with the Chiefs as they square off against the Jets.

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Jets Week 9 Game

Game: Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Jets

Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Jets Location: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Date and Time: Sunday, November 8 at 12:00 p.m. CT

Sunday, November 8 at 12:00 p.m. CT TV Channel: CBS (KCTV locally)

CBS (KCTV locally) Listen Live: Chiefs Radio Network on 96.5 The Fan (96.5 FM) locally or Tico Sports/Audacy App for Spanish broadcast

Chiefs Radio Network on 96.5 The Fan (96.5 FM) locally or Tico Sports/Audacy App for Spanish broadcast Betting line: Chiefs -9.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Sunday's television broadcast for CBS features the duo of Jim Nantz (play-by-play) and J.J. Watt (color commentary). Tracy Wolfson is working the sidelines.

For the Chiefs Radio Network on 96.5 The Fan, it'll be Mitch Holthus (play-by-play), Danan Hughes (color) and Josh Klingler (sideline) manning the call. The trusty trio of Oscar Monterroso, Hannah Bassham and Alvaro Alvarez is on the Spanish broadcast.

Per Football Zebras, Adrian Hill is the head referee for Week 9's showdown in Kansas City. He was last in charge of a Chiefs game in Week 11 of last season, a 22-19 defeat at the hands of the Denver Broncos.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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