What's Fair to Expect from Mansoor Delane's Rookie Season?

In the 2026 NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs selected LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane with the No. 6 overall pick, making Delane the highest-drafted Chiefs selection since 2013 No. 1 overall pick Eric Fisher.

To land Delane, KC traded their selections at No. 9, No. 74 and No. 148 overall to the Cleveland Browns for the right to move up to No. 6. Not only was Delane a top-10 pick, the Chiefs gave up a third- and fifth-rounder to guarantee that they'd land their new No. 1 cornerback.

That's a steep price for any player, and it helps explain why Delane is ranking so highly in our Chiefs On SI Chiefs player rankings ahead of the 2026 season. Despite not yet taking his first NFL snap, Delane lands at No. 10.

Why Mansoor Delane Is So Important

Following the significant investment the Chiefs have already made in Delane, it's fair to argue that the Chiefs need him to become the next face of Steve Spagnuolo's defense.

Following the offseason departures of cornerbacks Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson, the Chiefs chose to add the draft's clear No. 1 corner in an attempt to find a blue-chip addition to their overhauled defense.

Delane shouldn't be judged through the lens of his draft slot, but the Chiefs' belief in him should be.

Delane's Strengths and Weaknesses

As a rookie, there's no choice but to project how Delane will fare at the pro level, but his collegiate track record speaks for itself. Delane was a unanimous All-American in 2025, and he was the only corner to be selected within the first 26 picks of the '26 draft.

At the college level, it was hard to nitpick a true weakness for Delane, assuming his lone season at LSU will translate to the pros with minimal growing pains. He should be penciled in as KC's surefire starter on the boundary (leaving the other position open for Nohl Williams or Kristian Fulton to win), stabilizing the position for years to come.

What Happens If Delane Gets Hurt?

If Delane misses time, Williams and Fulton would make the most sense as KC's temporary starting outside duo, but the recent addition of L'Jarius Sneed adds another familiar face to the cornerback room.

The Chiefs could potentially weather a short absence from Delane in 2026, but the long-term vision for the starting duo relies on Delane and Williams reaching their potential.

Why We Ranked Delane Here

A top-10 placing for Delane could be seen as bold, but Jordan Foote and I each independently ranked Delane exactly 10th. The Chiefs have shown both short-term and long-term confidence in Delane with his draft selection, and there's a shortage of even fringe-level blue-chip talent on the Chiefs' defense in its current iteration.

Nick Bolton (ranked No. 13) is important to the defense, but his level of play has largely been established throughout his first five years in the NFL. The only other rookie in our top 25, defensive tackle Peter Woods (No. 20), also ranked ahead of established pros with the expectation that he'll quickly stand out as one of Kansas City's most talented defenders in his first season.

Delane has even steeper expectations for his rookie campaign, and the Chiefs are betting on Delane bringing some much-needed juice to the next era of their defense.

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