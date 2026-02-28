Biggest Standouts From Scouting Combine's Early Workouts

The Kansas City Chiefs are in the market for standout defensive linemen and linebackers in this year's NFL Draft. With a retooling in process for Kansas City, the need for more young immediate contributors is needed on defense.

Thursday featured defensive linemen and linebacker workouts at the NFL Scouting Combine, which did not disappoint, with plenty of standouts, including one of the most explosive groups of linebackers in recent memory. Let's look at the biggest standouts from the combine at defensive tackle, edge rusher, and linebacker.

Sonny Styles, linebacker, Ohio State Buckeyes

Sonny Styles is a LB prospect in the 2026 draft class. He scored an unofficial 10.00 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 1 out of 3215 LB from 1987 to 2026.



Splits projected, all times unofficial, agilities left, bench tmrw, but 10.00 RAS watch is officially on!… pic.twitter.com/f2JFhymsXH — RAS.football (@MathBomb) February 27, 2026

We knew Styles was an elite athlete, but seeing it happen is another thing. Posting one of the best combine performances by a linebacker of his size, Styles has likely made himself a sure-fire top-10 selection. The tape is among the best at the position in many years, with some believing him to be the best linebacker prospect since Boston College's Luke Kuechly in 2012.

Malachi Lawrence, edge rusher, UCF Knights

Good morning to all those no longer sleeping on Malachi Lawrence 📈📈📈



📺#NFLCombine on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/wyeTNAUF0N — UCF Football (@UCF_Football) February 27, 2026

No edge rushing prospect improved their stock at the combine more than Malachi Lawrence, a standout pass rusher from Central Florida who could fit a designated pass rush ability the Chiefs are in desperate need of. Lawrence brings cornering ability, a nice arsenal of rush moves, and quality size with plenty of room for growth as a run defender, making him an intriguing Day 2 option in the NFL Draft.

Mason Reiger, edge rusher, Wisconsin Badgers

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Wisconsin defensive lineman Mason Reiger (DL58) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

What Reiger put out on tape this past season flew heavily under the radar, but he is now on everyone's radar after a great showing in Indianapolis. Reiger had a 40-inch vertical jump paired with a 10'5" broad jump, matching his athleticism and explosiveness on his Wisconsin tape. He must learn how to finish sacks better, but Reiger has a relentless motor and a great rush toolkit to make an immediate impact in the NFL.

Gracen Halton, defensive lineman, Oklahoma Sooners

Nov 22, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Gracen Halton (56) reacts during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

In a draft class that doesn't have many penetrating three-techniques, Halton stands out as a potential middle-round selection who could go much higher after a great showing at the combine. Running a 4.82 40-yard dash with a 1.70 10-yard split, a 38.5-inch vertical, and over a nine-foot broad jump, Halton's explosiveness and quickness were on full display. Could Halton join Omar Norman-Lott for an exciting young tandem for the future in Kansas City?

Jacob Rodriguez, linebacker, Texas Tech Red Raiders

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez (LB21) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Rodriguez needed to establish quality athleticism across the board, considering his size limitations at the linebacker position. The top linebacker in the country from this past season put on a great show at the combine with a 4.57 40, a 38.5" vertical jump, and a 10'01" broad jump. With those numbers and good interviews with other teams, Rodriguez could find himself in top-50 discussions.

DeMonte Capehart, defensive lineman, Clemson Tigers

Clemson's DeMonte Capehart turned some heads at the combine. He has pocket crushing power and can ragdoll offensive lineman.

He posted ELITE testing at the combine. pic.twitter.com/OxH66OKJbh — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) February 27, 2026

You may know Peter Woods, but you may not know about his teammate DeMonte Capehart, who posted excellent numbers for a defensive lineman at the combine with a 10-yard split of 1.72 seconds, a 33.50" vertical jump, and weighing in at 6-foot-5, 315 pounds. Capehart made himself a little more money as a potential early Day 3 defensive tackle who can play from the three-technique in an attacking even front.

Register for our absolutely FREE newsletter, emailed with the latest news, analysis, and the best stories on your beloved Chiefs each day. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Be sure to follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @ZakSGilbert and make sure you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.