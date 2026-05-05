Former Patriots WR Stefon Diggs Found Not Guilty On Assault, Battery Charges

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs was accused of strangulation and assault and battery by his former chef, Jamila Adams for an incident that occurred back on December 2nd. She claimed he slapped and choked her in the midst of a heated verbal back-and-forth between the pair over a financial dispute

And after a court case in Dedham, Massachusetts, Diggs has been found not guilty of all charges.

Diggs' attorney Andrew Ketterwell argued that there was no credible evidence shared by the prosecution. This comes after testimonies from witnesses who claimed that Adams did not appear to be injured in the days following her argument with Diggs.

Diggs argued that Adams' motives were financially driven and that he "categorically" denies her version of events having ever taken place.

Free agent WR Stefon Diggs has been found not guilty of assault, battery, and strangulation of his former chef. pic.twitter.com/UtcEA28X8x — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 5, 2026

“They are unsubstantiated, uncorroborated, and were never investigated — because they did not occur," David Meier, Digg's former attorney, told Patriots On SI in a statement back in December. The trial lasted two days.

What is Next For Stefon Diggs?

With this ruling, Diggs will be deemed a far more viable prospect to sign with another franchise, with some having seen his legal issues as a potential hold-up to him finding a new team this offseason.

The former second round pick, who helped guide the Patriots to the Super Bowl and became their first 1,000+ yard single-season receiver since Julian Edelman back in 2019, has been unsigened since being released by the team in March.

Although the former Patriot will turn 33 years old by the end of the season, Diggs has showed himself to be a valuable member of any offense, even if he is no longer a bona fide no.1 option for most franchises.

Diggs has made $157 million over the course of his career since entering the league as a fifth round pick for the Minnesota Vikings back in 2015. The desire to win that elusive Super Bowl ring may well be motivating enough for the Maryland native to take a team-friendly deal to sign with a receiver-needy team.

Could the Patriots Bring Back Stefon Diggs?

The substantial, at this point almost-confirmed, noise surrounding an A.J. Brown trade will likely put a pin in any potential move New England may be looking to make with regards to a Diggs reunion. Even though there is familiarity with both parties, it's unlikely a return is in the cards.

With the offseason addition of Romeo Doubs -- who signed a four year, $68 million deal -- alongside the likes of Kayshon Boutte, DeMario Douglas and second year pro Kyle Williams all set to perform as Brown's supporting act this coming year, it would appear that bringing in Diggs may be futile.

Diggs proved himself to be the top wideout on the team in 2025, and if the price is right it is totally possible that head coach Mike Vrabel goes in for one more year.