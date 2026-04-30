Deciphering What's Real About UDFAs Sticking Around the Chiefs

Believe it or not, the football world is already a week and counting removed from the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. That means the Kansas City Chiefs have now had time to map out some plans for their new rookie additions.

That doesn't apply strictly to draft selections, either. General manager Brett Veach and company have agreed to terms with a slew of undrafted free agents, setting up the 90-man roster with young talent everywhere.

Which of those players could stick around long-term? What factors might either help them or stand in their way? Matty Lane and Matt Hamilton discussed all of that and more on the latest episode of the KC Laboratory podcast on KC Sports Network.

Opportunity, opportunity, opportunity

It's hard enough for first-year players to find their respective ways. Whether it's fair or not, organizational politics such as draft slot and salary can also influence roster-building and playing time decisions. Availability is another top thing to consider.

Individual positions could be more difficult to break through regarding a rotation. That's why, occasionally, fans will see an undrafted offensive or defensive lineman sneak his way onto the roster. If a UDFA is either an elite specialist at one place or a jack of all trades in a widespread group, it can boost his stock.

Much of what goes into a UDFA getting a real look from a team is outside his control. If everyone at a certain spot is healthy and the depth chart is predetermined, buzz from the offseason program can only do so much.

Special teams is always key

If a rookie isn't going to see the field on his respective side of the ball (offense or defense), there is one way to make an impact. Catching the eye of special teams coordinator Dave Toub would go a long way towards leaving an impression.

Toub has massive pull for end-of-roster spots, and there's been no shortage of offseason darlings who managed to garner his praise. Considering the NFL's revamped kickoff system and the parity around the league, having a special teams advantage is paramount.

Kansas City knows that, even if its units have underperformed relative to expectations in the last year-plus. Toub can — and likely will — leave no stone unturned to ensure that doesn't happen again.

Intriguing names to keep an eye on

Lane and Hamilton dove into the Chiefs' 2026 UDFA class and provided some of their top names to keep an eye on both now and later.

Two of the primary names to remember are safeties DeShon Singleton (Nebraska) and Xavier Nwankpa (Iowa). They possess specific strengths and weaknesses, with the former being more of a run-defending and phone booth player while the latter has solid linear athleticism and operates with ruthless aggression.

An example of a more long-term play could be Cincinnati wide receiver Jeff Caldwell. Although he's 23 years old already, he possesses an insane athletic profile and plenty of upside. He's rough around the edges at this stage in his development.

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