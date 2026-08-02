After Cyrus Allen Injury Scare, Chiefs Must Make the Call to Stefon Diggs

Yesterday was a rollercoaster of emotions for the Kansas City Chiefs, all within a matter of a few hours. Breakout training camp star Cyrus Allen was carted off with a lower leg injury in practice, leaving fans frantically drawing up ideas for KC's next WR3 candidate.

Thankfully, Allen didn't sustain anything serious, with the initial report indicating it was just a shin bruise with no broken bones or tears. Yet those four or five hours of panic are all the proof we needed that the wide receiver depth on the Chiefs roster simply isn't sustainable.

It may already be August, but Brett Veach can't fall asleep at the wheel and continue to trot out practice squad-caliber wideouts as Patrick Mahomes' fourth and fifth targets. This injury scare could nudge the front office to make a move it otherwise wouldn't have made. I think you know where I'm going with this…

Why the Chiefs Need to Pursue Stefon Diggs

If yesterday wasn't a wake-up call for K.C., I don't think there ever will be one. There was a chance they seriously could have lost two of their top three receivers for an extended period of time.



Stefon Diggs may not quite be in his prime anymore, turning 33 this upcoming season, but he caught 85 passes for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns last year with the Super Bowl runner-up New England Patriots.

Right now, the Washington Commanders are the favorites to land his services, which makes sense considering he's a D.C. native and they desperately need an outside receiver opposite Terry McLaurin. Still, the Chiefs absolutely have a path to create enough cap space to ink Diggs to a one-year deal, whether it's restructuring Creed Humphrey's contract or shuffling a few things around the roster.

Although they shouldn't have to jump through hoops to land an aging receiver, they owe it to Mahomes to give him the weapons he needs to lead this offense.

Let's make one thing clear — signing Diggs wouldn't only be an attempt to push Allen out of the WR3 role. There are far more concerns with the wide receiver room than that, including Xavier Worthy's durability (who also went down with a shoulder ailment yesterday) and Rashee Rice's off-the-field antics.

Another thing to clarify is that Diggs is far from a sure thing personality-wise, either. A large reason he's remained unsigned this deep into the offseason is that he was charged with misdemeanor assault and battery by one of his former personal chefs before being found not guilty back in May. Still, the Chiefs are no strangers to taking chances on players with a little extra baggage, and he'd be a surefire 1,000-yard candidate if he stays healthy.



There's a strong possibility Veach truly believes the wide receiver room is fine as is and doesn't need any tinkering, even when one of the guys inevitably goes down with an injury. All we're saying is that it shouldn't take a catastrophic injury for the Chiefs to be proactive and add some proven depth at wide receiver.

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