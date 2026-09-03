The Kansas City Chiefs offense was riddled with injuries last season, but the hope is that most of those key players can get back on the field and stay healthy throughout the upcoming campaign. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is on schedule to make his anticipated return in Week 1, and the wide receiving corps appears to be good to go.

One skill-position player poised for a bounce-back season is third-year wideout Xavier Worthy. While he technically missed just three games in 2025, he dislocated his shoulder in the first week of the season, and that injury went on to hamper his impact even after he returned.

Despite a brief scare with another shoulder ailment in training camp, Worthy is healthy and ready to go for Monday Night Football against the Broncos. The former University of Texas speedster met with the media on Wednesday and discussed what he’s looking to improve on now that he is back at 100%.

"Just being that downfield threat, and running more routes where I can be physical at the top of the route," Worthy said. "Last year, I wasn't able to do that; I had the shoulder. So, now that I'm healthy, I can do that."



After reaching a Super Bowl and winning 15 regular-season games as a rookie, it felt unusual for Worthy when the team finished with its lowest win total in over a decade. However, he believes the attention to detail Kansas City had in 2024 has returned under Eric Bieniemy in his second stint with the team.

"It's just working on the little things," Worthy said. "I feel like last year, we kind of weren't paying attention to that like we were the first year. We emphasized it, but like EB says all the time, it’s the discipline. So, I feel like we didn’t have discipline in those times."

Aug 28, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) is interviewed while on the sidelines against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half of the game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"You go back and look at the first game. We won a lot of those close one-point games, you go back and look at last year, we lost those games," he continued. "So, that’s just the margin in the league, every game is so close, so just coming out and being disciplined and winning those games."



Those reasons are exactly why fans have been advocating for Bieniemy to return ever since he initially left. There were certain things he focused on that Matt Nagy simply didn't during his tenure as offensive coordinator.

While Worthy has seen limited game action with Mahomes between missing the preseason and both of their respective injuries last year, they've been working in tandem throughout the offseason to continue developing their chemistry. Worthy believes the two are on the same page heading into the opener.

You could argue that Worthy is the biggest X-factor on this year's offense. When Mahomes needs to find someone downfield in a pinch, Worthy is his No. 1 option. There isn't a cornerback in the league who can outrun him once he reaches full speed.

The Chiefs need Worthy's production to be sustainable for the offense to succeed in 2026. He is well aware of that and knows he has to remain on the field for Kansas City to reach its goals.



"Being more consistent, and building a relationship with my quarterback, that will help with it," he concluded. "So, just being more consistent and obviously being available."

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