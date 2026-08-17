Three Chiefs Decisions That Could Define Final Week of Training Camp

The Kansas City Chiefs still have two more preseason games before the regular season arrives, but believe it or not, training camp is just four days away from its conclusion. The final practice session will come Thursday, Aug. 20, before a scheduled day off Friday.

Roster cuts aren't for another 10 days, so some questions will remain unanswered when the team wraps up in St. Joe. Still, this will be an important week for the coaching staff to sort out some lingering decisions. These three could all have massive implications for K.C. in the coming days.

3. Rounding Out the WR Room

The four wideouts considered locks to make the 53-man roster are Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, Cyrus Allen and Tyquan Thornton. Then, figuring out WR5 and WR6 gets a little trickier.



Jalen Royals had a slow start to camp, but the former fourth-round pick has picked things up since the team began practicing in pads. He and Andrew Armstrong are probably the best pass-catchers remaining after the top four.

Aug 15, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Andrew Armstrong (85) makes a catch against Los Angeles Rams cornerback Al'zillion Hamilton (31) during the first half at at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, the Chiefs must also factor in special teams, where veteran Nikko Remigio excels. He appeared in 14 games last year and returned 25 punts and 29 kickoffs.

One would think Royals' spot is secure, but Armstrong has been praised for his size at 6-foot-4, making him a big target who Patrick Mahomes has begun to develop trust with. It's not entirely crazy to keep seven receivers on the active roster, but several of these players could end up on the practice squad at some point this year.

2. Choosing the Week 1 Starting Right Tackle

The likelihood of the Chiefs announcing their starting right tackle by the end of this week is little to none, but that doesn't mean the coaching staff can't get a good idea of who will win the battle. At the very least, they should have a strong concept before camp comes to a close.

Trey Smith's lingering hip injury has moved Kahlil Benson to right guard for the time being, while Jaylon Moore continues to get reps at right tackle. Considering we may not see Benson at tackle much more in game action, the coaching staff is running out of opportunities to evaluate him at the position.

Moore is still widely viewed as the favorite, much to the dismay of many Chiefs fans who have become Benson enthusiasts since learning his name last month. Either way, Benson's versatility could earn him a spot on the 53-man roster. If he's able to serve as the first swing tackle off the bench in addition to filling in at guard, that could only help his chances of sticking around in Kansas City.

1. Determining the Defensive End Rotation

George Karlaftis has his job locked down at defensive end, but three spots opposite him on the edge still have to be sorted out. With Ashton Gillotte's lingering hamstring strain, that decision has become even more difficult.

Felix Anudike-Uzomah is finally healthy and will have what could be his final chance as a Chief to prove he can live up to his first-round draft billing from a few years ago. But just when it looked like he was in line for a significant workload, another player emerged to take away some first-team reps.



After watching his preseason debut against the Rams, it's going to be hard for the Chiefs to justify keeping second-round rookie R Mason Thomas off the field. The explosive pass rusher recorded several QB pressures on Saturday and displayed his incredible burst off the edge on multiple occasions.

Gillotte and Anudike-Uzomah may be bigger and better against the run, but Steve Spagnuolo is going to get creative to find ways for all three players to contribute. Each brings a different skill set to the table, giving the Chiefs plenty of flexibility with how they deploy the group.

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