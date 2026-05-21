There's No Silver Lining in the Rashee Rice Situation

If it isn't one thing with the Kansas City Chiefs, it's another. A similar parallel exists with wide receiver Rashee Rice, who finds himself in trouble yet again this offseason.

The star wideout is currently in jail due to a probation violation, but that isn't even the kicker. Rice recently had knee surgery, which is slated to hold him out for two months. Now, he's rehabbing away from the facilities, training staff and other resources he needs — making a full-go status for training camp questionable at best.

These May developments will impact both Kansas City and Rice for weeks, months and years into the future. Kent Swanson and Matt Lane discussed all of that and more on the latest episode of the KC Laboratory podcast on KC Sports Network.

Rashee Rice is costing himself even more money than he already has

When Rice first burst onto the scene as a second-round rookie in 2023, he seemed destined for greatness. Hauling in 79 passes for 938 yards and seven touchdowns in a debut campaign is no easy feat. The following year, he racked up 24 receptions for 288 yards and two more scores in just three games before suffering a season-ending knee injury In Week 4.

The latter is something that must be accounted for at the negotiation table. Rice has a serious knee issue on his resume, as well as a cleanup for (presumably) the same knee this spring. On top of that, he was available for just eight games a season ago due to injury and suspension alike.

Rice is estimated by Spotrac to be worth $17.4 million per year on the open market. How can the Chiefs — or any team, for that matter — justify giving him a lucrative multi-year pact next offseason?

Chiefs WR Rashee Rice will need to spend the next 30 days rehabbing from his recent knee surgery in a Dallas County jail.



Cc: @tyschmit



🎧 https://t.co/4h1wMoABmC pic.twitter.com/7nT9eZLjSX — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 20, 2026

The Chiefs can't rely on Rice in 2026, creating a tough situation

There's also the on-field component for this year's Chiefs team that stems primarily from Rice's off-field actions. His concerning pattern of behavior doubles (perhaps triples) down on him being unreliable. Toss in a knee-related procedure and an unorthodox rehab process, and you can't feel good about that player being your No. 1 wideout.

Kansas City was already skating on thin ice with its receiver room. The group is very top-heavy, and each of the three leading options comes with a question mark or two. Rice's situation is well documented, but what about Xavier Worthy, who has yet to put together a complete season?

How about Tyquan Thornton, who thrived on high-variance plays in 2025? His path to success typically isn't repeated year-over-year from an efficiency standpoint. Is another body needed at the wideout spot?

Chiefs On SI has already broken down Stefon Diggs as an option. Either way, Rice's antics should make the Chiefs even more concerned than they already were.

Taking a quick look ahead to 2027 wide receiver options

There's also the not-so-distant future to consider. If Rice isn't re-signed in free agency, which would be a totally valid decision, what should the Chiefs do?

The club's key receivers under contract would be Worthy, Thornton, 2025 draft pick Jalen Royals and 2026 draft pick Cyrus Allen. That's an underwhelming list, to say the least. Is giving up 2027 NFL Draft capital via trade a viable route to remedy things?

Perhaps, but if not, it all comes down to free agency. Backing up the Brinks truck for someone like Chris Olave, Drake London, George Pickens or Christian Watson would make the team forget about Rice quickly, albeit with a hefty price tag.

Oh yeah, future Hall of Fame tight end Travis Kelce may not be playing anymore at that point, either. In an ideal world, Rice's Chiefs tenure pans out as folks hoped back in 2023 and there are fewer hoops to jump through or landmines to avoid.

This isn't an ideal world, though. It's reality.

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