Despite many campaigning for the Kansas City Chiefs to go after a big-name wide receiver during free agency or the 2026 NFL Draft, the team opted to run things back with its top three from the season prior.

There's a ton of pressure on the trio of Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy and Tyquan Thornton to live up to expectations this year. Any of those players failing to do so could doom the entire offense as a whole, but this is the assumed risk Kansas City knew it was calculating.

It's also precisely the burden Thornton wants to carry. Coming off quite easily the best season of his NFL career, the former second-round pick is looking to prove that it wasn't a fluke. Not only that, but he aims to build on it in the same place he came into his own as a player.

Speaking to the media following an early training camp practice, Thornton outlined his decision to return to Kansas City on a two-year deal. According to him, it had everything to do with his surroundings.

“I would say the history of the organization," Thornton said. "They play a lot of clean football here. They play at the highest level. Obviously (quarterback) Patrick Mahomes, and working with (head coach) Andy Reid, the coaching staff — one of the best coaching staffs in the league, so why not Kansas City?”

Thornton coming back to the Chiefs never seemed like a sure thing. After all, he took time during Super Bowl media week to emphasize that he wanted to receive his "fair share of targets" in 2026 and beyond. For someone who averaged 50.9% of available snaps in his first seven games of last season but just 25.9% the rest of the way, that likely created an interesting tug-of-war scenario.

Still, it wasn't enough to dissuade Thornton from inking a two-year, $11 million pact for the 2026 and 2027 seasons. He earned the payday, as his 438 receiving yards and three touchdowns from last year were all career highs. He averaged a staggering 11.8 yards per target and 23.1 yards per catch, both among the very best marks in the sport.

There are, admittedly, some concerns regarding whether Thornton can replicate that production or possibly scale it up in a larger role. A lot of his long-distance catches were of extreme difficulty, which leads to variance week-to-week. According to NFL Pro, he owned a +5.1% catch rate over expected after posting marks of -10.1%, -6.8% and -8.0% in his first three years.

Was that a one-off or a tangible, legitimate improvement in Thornton's game? The fifth-year man believes in the latter, which gives him confidence that he'll be able to contribute high-quality snaps once again this coming season and justify the contract.

“I am very confident, but it’s also a process," Thornton said. "It’s day two, so coming out here and working with the rest of the offense and putting our feet together and just working.”

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