The Kansas City Chiefs' wide receiver room has been the topic of much offseason consternation, both on- and off-the-field.

While the persistent concerns regarding Rashee Rice and optimism for Xavier Worthy have led most of the pass-catching conversations, the team's projected No. 3 wide receiver has become one of the quieter keys for KC's offense in 2026.

That player, wide receiver Tyquan Thornton, comes in at No. 22 in our Chiefs On SI Top-25 Chiefs player rankings for the 2026 season.

Why Tyquan Thornton Is So Important

Following an offseason that saw the departures of wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, Thornton is in line to take on a significant role in 2026.

Thornton played 33% of the Chiefs' offensive snaps in 2025 after playing roughly 75% of snaps in the first three weeks of the season when Worthy was out with an injury. Smith-Schuster and Brown played approximately 56% and 50% of the year's offensive snaps, respectively.

The Chiefs certainly hope that a healthy and non-suspended Rashee Rice (37% of snaps in 2025) plays much more in '26, but Thornton is KC's only clear answer for their No. 3 receiver position in the upcoming season.

Thornton's Strengths and Weaknesses

Thornton brings field-stretching speed that demands the respect of opposing defenses. He hasn't shown significant versatility to his game, but the Chiefs don't need him to do it all.

Though he caught only 19 passes in 2025, Thornton's 438 receiving yards mean that he averaged just over 23 yards per reception. His 23.1 yards per reception was the best in the NFL last season for any player with more than seven catches.

After a disappointing start to his career with the New England Patriots, Thornton's future now depends on his ability to maintain similar production levels with much more significant usage.

What Happens If Thornton Gets Hurt?

The Chiefs can't afford significant injuries at the top of the wide receiver position. While second-year receiver Jalen Royals, rookie Cyrus Allen and veteran Nikko Remigio all have a chance to make their case for playing time, only Remigio has caught a single pass from Patrick Mahomes in a regular season game.

Why We Ranked Thornton Here

Thornton lands at No. 22 on our list ahead of the 2026 season, which is a significant jump from where he started in 2025.

After being waived by the Patriots in November 2024, the odds of Thornton ever becoming a legitimate NFL weapon seemed low. His 2025 season, observed through the rearview mirror, resulted in a useful but unspectacular stat line of 19 catches for 438 yards and three touchdowns. However, in real-time, Thornton's impact was obvious.

Particularly in Worthy's absence, Thornton thrived with some big plays and memorable highlights. If he can keep up that pace with a larger workload, he'll be one of the team's key weapons this season. Even if his statistics don't keep up with an increased snap count, he should be on the field enough to earn his top-25 ranking.

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